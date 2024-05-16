The longest karting track in Scotland, Larkhall Circuit, has been awarded its FIA Karting International Circuit Homologation.
This makes it the first track in Scotland that can expand beyond club and national competitions, such as the British Kart Championship (which it is hosting this weekend) to major international karting events.
Larkhall Circuit is currently the only track in the UK to hold a CIK-FIA licence. The FIA licence is the culmination of significant investment in the venue, which began in 2019 with a £2.5 million refurbishment that included an extension to the track, increased safety standards and new world class facilities.
Investment has continued each year, and in 2023 additional upgrades to the circuit were implemented as Larkhall worked towards licence approval.
A new Race Control Tower and hospitality facility is due to open imminently, after a further investment of over £1 million by owner David Moulsdale and his family.
Over May 17-19, Larkhall Circuit will host Round 2 of the Rotax British Kart Championship. This is the only Scottish stop on the 2024 national karting calendar.
The track celebrated its reopening in 2019 by hosting an event with Formula 1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, for his Race Against Dementia charity.
Fellow former Formula 1 star David Coulthard MBE and IndyCar great Dario Franchitti attended, along with former Formula 1 world drivers’ champion Damon Hill and current stars Alexander Albon, Lando Norris and George Russell.
Larkhall Circuit owner David Moulsdale said: “I’m incredibly proud of Larkhall’s heritage, and this new licence will help us build on that and continue to develop the track’s reputation. The circuit is a very significant part of the fabric of Scottish motorsport. I’m delighted that people from all over the world will now be able to race competitively here.
“Larkhall is such an important part of the local and Scottish community, especially for young people. Racing gives them challenging new experiences, helping them build their self-esteem and improve their physical and mental health.”
Larkhall Circuit was built on the site of Summerlee Colliery in 1961, and is the home of the West of Scotland Kart Club (WSKC).
Many of motorsport’s biggest names are current or former members of the club, including three-time Le Mans winner Allan McNish.
Allan McNish said: “I’m delighted that Larkhall Circuit has received its FIA International Licence, and that all the work that has gone into developing it has now paid off. I remember when it was first regenerated in 1984, and how fantastic that was for young Scottish drivers, so I’m sure that the next generation will benefit enormously.
"Larkhall is a difficult, technical circuit that really tests people’s race craft. It’s so important that these facilities are available to young drivers, so that they get the experience and training they need to progress.”
David Coulthard MBE said: “My journey to Formula 1 started at Larkhall Circuit. It was a springboard for me and a number of drivers, who have gone on to international level.
"The track has evolved so much since I came here in the 1980s, and it’s testament to the hard work and dedication of David and the whole team here that the track is now being awarded its FIA International Licence. There are very few, if any, tracks in the UK that are better than Larkhall Circuit.”
