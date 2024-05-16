Police Scotland’s chief constable is being pressured to address an incident between police officers and a National journalist that happened at a protest in Glasgow.
An MSP has written to Chief Constable Jo Farrell after footage released by The National showed their journalist Xander Elliards being threatened with arrest by an officer.
Mr Elliards was covering a major protest which saw clashes between the police and protesters at the Thales site in Govan.
Now, MSP Maggie Chapman has written to Police Scotland regarding the ‘concerning interaction’.
Ms Chapman, who is also the Scottish Green Party’s parliamentary justice spokesperson, wrote the Chief Constable requesting urgent replies to her questions and posted it to social media.
She said: “Freedom of the Press is vital for a functional democracy.
“Our journalists must be able to cover important events.”
May 16, 2024
Her letter stated: "In light of this incident, I am seeking urgent replies from Police Scotland to the following questions:
“What measures have been put in place to ensure that police are protecting the right to free speech by protestors, and the freedom of the press?
“What training have the officers policing these protests received to ensure they are not violating the rights of individuals participating in protest or those of journalists reporting on the same in the public interest?
“What actions are being taken in relation to this incident and to wider concerns about the way in which this protest was policed?
“I look forward to hearing from you as a matter of urgency.”
Mr Elliards, who is the National's content editor, was standing roughly 100m from the demonstration when he was confronted by an officer who claimed he was being “obstructive to the police”.
During the confrontation recorded by Elliards – which took place in a public street – the officer claimed he didn’t have “free roam to go about protest sites” and suggested he could be arrested under Section 20 of the Police and Fire Reform Act.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel