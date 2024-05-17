Hoolie in New York will see world-renowned talent from throughout Scotland head to the Big Apple.

Multi-award-winning Scottish supergroup Mànran will be part on the night alongside internationally renowned vocalist Julie Fowlis and her band.

Julie gained global recognition for her contributions to the soundtrack of Disney-Pixar's animated film ‘Brave’, particularly for performing the iconic song ‘Touch the Sky’.

Julie Fowlis said: "Stepping onto the stage at Carnegie Hall with my own band for Hoolie in New York will be something very special. Showcasing our musical tradition on such an iconic stage is testament to the strength of the Scottish traditional music scene, and to be a part of this ever evolving tradition is both humbling and exhilarating.

"With 'Brave' opening doors across the USA, I've been fortunate to witness first-hand the growing appreciation for our culture and heritage. This show is not just a performance; it's a celebration of our journey and a chance to share our stories with the world."

Adding to the star-studded line-up is the legendary Dougie MacLean, whose poignant songwriting and emotive performances, including his iconic song ‘Caledonia’, have earned him international acclaim.

Scotland's next generation will also be showcased with the Oban High School Pipe Band, who will deliver a performance that highlights the rich heritage of Scottish piping and drumming under the watchful eye of Pipe Major and piping royalty Angus MacColl.

Adding to the allure of the evening will be celebrated Scots actor Alan Cumming, who will bring his unique charm and wit as the host for the evening.

Gary Innes and Alan Cumming pose in Carnegie Hall (Image: Hoolie in New York)

Carnegie Hall holds a special significance for both Scotland and the world of music. Built by Dunfermline-born industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, its walls have echoed with the melodies of countless legends.

Organiser Gary Innes said: “Bringing the spirit of the Hoolie to Carnegie Hall has been a work in progress for over two years now and I am over the moon to finally be able to share this exciting news.

"As arguably one of the world's most recognisable musical halls, which traditionally showcases orchestral performances alongside iconic artists – such as the Beatles, Nina Simone, and Tina Turner – to have Scottish traditional music ringing out across its infamous red velvet seats is testament to the continuing rise in popularity of our country’s musical heritage.

"Hoolie in New York highlights the power of our music to transcend borders and unite people and I am thrilled to share Scotland's rich musical tradition with audiences in New York City and beyond.”

President of the National Tartan Day NY Committee, Kyle Dawson, said: "NYC Tartan Week is proud to welcome the addition of the Hoolie in New York event at Carnegie Hall to our annual week of festivities recognizing the outstanding achievements and contributions made by Scotland and Scottish Americans to the United States.

"NYC Tartan Week's mission is to foster meaningful connections through the celebration of Scottish heritage and culture, and we are thrilled to share that celebration with the audience at Carnegie Hall during this showcase of some of Scotland's finest talent in NYC.”

BBC ALBA will be the primary UK broadcaster building on 2023's collaboration with Hoolie in the Hydro 2023.

MG ALBA Director of Content, Margaret Cameron said: “Hoolie in New York will be a brilliant showcase of Scottish and Gaelic talent in NYC and MG ALBA is delighted to confirm funding for this transatlantic gem and to be able to offer it to BBC ALBA audiences.”

Further special guests who will join the line-up will be announced over the coming months. For more information and updates, visit www.anairdevents.com