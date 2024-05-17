The business had traded successfully from its base at Catherinefeld Industrial Estate, focusing for many years on machining and metal fabrication and, more recently, as lighting consultants.

Director James Maitland has appointed Donald McKinnon of accountancy firm Wylie & Bisset as provisional liquidator, with 27 jobs lost after the company ceased trading. One member of staff has been retained to assist the liquidator.

Mr Maitland said: “The reduction of work available during Covid required us to cut our workforce and, since then, a shortage of skilled time-served engineers in the area has rendered it difficult to restore employee numbers to a sustainable level.”

Mr McKinnon added: “This is terribly sad to see the demise of another manufacturing business in Scotland with cheaper alternatives being found overseas.

“We are currently in discussions with a third party to take on part of the business and save some jobs.”