Leading voices from across the business and third sector communities will gather in Glasgow next week for an afternoon of discussions and workshops that will provide a unique opportunity to share best practice on diversity and inclusion.
The second in the series of The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Dialogues will take place in Glasgow next week. It follows on from the success of the launch event, held in Edinburgh in March, and once again it will bring together industry leaders and representatives from across the business and third sector communities to explore how organisations can firmly embed diversity and inclusion into every aspect of what they do.
Next week’s event will take place on Wednesday, 22 May at The Social Hub in Candleriggs, Glasgow and there is still time to book for what promises to be a hugely informative afternoon of interactive panel discussions and workshops that will provide an opportunity to share best practice and benefit from a wide range of experiences.
On the panel will be Vivienne MacLaren, Chair of Scottish Women’s Football and vice president of Global Marketing; Euan McNair, Director of Talent Acquisition, Employer Brand and Inclusion, Aegon; David Hanlan, Senior People Consultant, Diversity & Inclusion Scottish Water; Jorgie Hunt, Global Manufacturing Excellence Lead, Diageo; and Thuy Vo, Director, Deloitte.
Ahead of the session, Thuy Vo said: “Although we have seen some progress in recent years, it is so important that we continue to make meaningful steps towards a more inclusive workplace. Embracing diversity is about fostering an environment where every voice is heard, valued and empowered.
“I’m very proud to lead Deloitte’s various diversity groups in Scotland, which play a critical role in supporting our firm’s values, ensuring that our people with affinity indicators, such as gender, race, religion and sexuality, are connecting, driving us all towards a more equitable future.”
Up for discussion during the afternoon will be a broad range of topics, including implementing strategies, ensuring buy-in from leadership and communications around diversity and inclusion both internally and externally.
There will be opportunities to hear from the experts, ask questions and benefit from the experiences of others.
The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Dialogues are targeted at every stage of the journey towards inclusivity, from organisations that are making early steps towards levelling the playing field to those which are already heavily invested in banishing bias and opening up opportunities for everyone.
Those attending next week’s Dialogue will also have opportunities to network, helping them to build their own support links and accessing fresh resources as they do.
Delegates to the event will be welcomed by Jane Gotts, Director of GenAnalytics who will set out the ambitions of the session and outline the benefits of making organisations as open and inclusive as possible.
The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Dialogues have grown out of the series of Diversity Conferences which, in recent years, have brought together experts and audiences to explore themes around widening access for everyone. They are also in addition to the annual The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards, which recognise those organisations and individuals that are leading the way in making the workplace and society more equitable.
The Diversity Dialogues are designed to be a bite-sized approach to the issues and delegates have until Monday to book places for next week’s session.
Full details of the event and how to book are available from - https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/diversity-dialogues-event/
