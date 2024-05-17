Hollywood star Jamie Dornan has been spotted filming a major new Netflix drama in the Highlands.
The Northern Irish actor stars as the lead in The Undertow, playing identical twins Adam and Lee alongside Mackenzie Davis, who plays Nicola, Adam’s wife.
Glaswegian actor Iain De Caestecker plays Marty, police constable and best friend of Lee (Jamie Dornan).
Based on Nordic mistaken identity thriller Twin, The Undertow sees Nicola’s life take a deadly turn when Adam’s long-estranged identical twin brother Lee comes crashing back into her life, and their tangled romantic past threatens to destroy the present.
READ MORE: Netflix announces three new drama series to film in Scotland this year
Nira Park, who is producing the new series, said: “From the winding mountain roads, the lochs that reflect an endless sky, and the sea that promises both escape and danger, The Undertow captures the claustrophobia, isolation and breathtaking beauty of a small coastal community, as lies from the past flood back and threaten to destroy it.”
Dornan was spotted on set at Kylesku in Sutherland alongside Glaswegian actor Gary Lewis, with scenes being filmed onboard a creel fishing boat.
Filming has been ongoing in Sutherland for the past month or so, at locations such as Tarbet and Oldshoremore Beach.
Prior to filming commencing, production crews launched a search for locals to appear as extras. Extras were sought for a surfer beach party scene which was filmed at Oldshoremore Beach on April 24 and 25.
Filming on The Undertow is also scheduled to take place on Mull.
Meanwhile, filming is continuing in Edinburgh on Netflix crime series Department Q, starring Matthew Goode opposite Scottish acting talent Chloe Pirrie, Kelly Macdonald, Jamie Sives, Leah Byrne, Mark Bonnar, Shirley Henderson and Kate Dickie.
The thriller, created by award-winning showrunner Scott Frank, is entirely shot in the capital.
An adaptation of the novels of the same name from Danish author, Jussi Adler-Olsen, the series revolves around Carl Morck, a former top-rated detective in Edinburgh assigned to a new cold case whilst wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralysed and another policeman dead.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here