Glaswegian actor Iain De Caestecker plays Marty, police constable and best friend of Lee (Jamie Dornan).

Based on Nordic mistaken identity thriller Twin, The Undertow sees Nicola’s life take a deadly turn when Adam’s long-estranged identical twin brother Lee comes crashing back into her life, and their tangled romantic past threatens to destroy the present.

Nira Park, who is producing the new series, said: “From the winding mountain roads, the lochs that reflect an endless sky, and the sea that promises both escape and danger, The Undertow captures the claustrophobia, isolation and breathtaking beauty of a small coastal community, as lies from the past flood back and threaten to destroy it.”

Dornan was spotted on set at Kylesku in Sutherland alongside Glaswegian actor Gary Lewis, with scenes being filmed onboard a creel fishing boat.

Filming has been ongoing in Sutherland for the past month or so, at locations such as Tarbet and Oldshoremore Beach.

Jamie Doran on the set of Netflix drama The Undertow (Image: Peter Jolly)

Prior to filming commencing, production crews launched a search for locals to appear as extras. Extras were sought for a surfer beach party scene which was filmed at Oldshoremore Beach on April 24 and 25.

Filming on The Undertow is also scheduled to take place on Mull.

Meanwhile, filming is continuing in Edinburgh on Netflix crime series Department Q, starring Matthew Goode opposite Scottish acting talent Chloe Pirrie, Kelly Macdonald, Jamie Sives, Leah Byrne, Mark Bonnar, Shirley Henderson and Kate Dickie.

The thriller, created by award-winning showrunner Scott Frank, is entirely shot in the capital.

An adaptation of the novels of the same name from Danish author, Jussi Adler-Olsen, the series revolves around Carl Morck, a former top-rated detective in Edinburgh assigned to a new cold case whilst wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralysed and another policeman dead.