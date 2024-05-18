By Daniel Hough
It is almost become customary with each year that goes by that Scotland’s tax system diverges further from the rest of the UK. Much has been made of the complexity this introduces and the effect it may have on Scotland’s competitiveness as a destination for people to live and work – so it is worth reminding ourselves of what has actually changed.
From April, following the announcements made in December 2023’s Budget, we saw the introduction of a new tax band – the ‘advanced’ rate – and a further increase to the top rate, adding to the range of existing differences.
Taxpayers with earnings of between £75,001 and £125,140 pay 45% on this portion of their income, while anything higher will be taxed at 48% compared to 45% elsewhere in the UK.
However, even if these headline changes don’t affect you, you may find yourself paying more tax. The freezing of the ‘higher’ 43% tax rate threshold at £43,662 means that many people fortunate enough to see their pay increase in the past 12 months may find themselves paying a new rate – a process called ‘fiscal drag’.
This threshold is lower than the rest of the UK, where you only start paying the higher rate of 40% at £50,271. Between these changes and frozen thresholds, it means more people in Scotland now pay more tax than other parts of the UK. According to the Chartered Institute of Taxation, anyone earning more than £27,850 will pay more income tax in Scotland than someone earning the same amount in other parts of the country .
With these changes, you might think that the highest tax rate you can pay is 48% - but the complications of the tax system mean the effective rate of tax for some people could actually be much higher. At the most extreme end, anyone with earnings between £100,000 and £125,140 could find themselves paying 67.5% on this portion of their income. This is caused by their tax-free personal allowance being tapered by £1 for every £2 that their adjusted net income exceeds £100,000 and is zero if their income is above £125,140.
While the changes won’t affect everyone to the same degree, it is still worth keeping an eye on. You may not be paying a 67.5% tax rate on a slice of your income, but if you are earning £75,000 or above and, therefore, fall within the new ‘advanced’ rate, you may find you are paying substantially more tax than you were last year.
One of the most straightforward ways to reduce that additional tax burden is to pay more into your pension. If, for example, you earn £110,000 and make a gross contribution of £10,000, your adjusted net income would fall to £100,000.
Doing this would reinstate your full personal allowance and provide an effective rate of tax relief of 67.5% on your pension contribution, reducing your tax burden by £3,050 while also boosting your pension pot for the long term through the power of compounded returns. For someone on £80,000, reducing their take-home pay to £75,000 by making extra pension contributions worth £5,000 could save £2,650. Anyone who finds themselves nudged into the higher rate may also want to look at doing something similar.
However, there are a couple of things to bear in mind. Firstly, make sure you have enough income to cover your monthly outgoings and enough cash to hand to cover at least six months’ worth of expenses. There is also a cap on the amount you and your employer can pay into your pension each year and still receive tax relief. For most people, the pension annual allowance is 100% of your UK relevant earnings or £60,000, whichever is lower.
Given the fluid political situation, there may well be further changes ahead for the tax system in Scotland. So, before you make any decisions, it’s more important than ever to speak to a professional financial adviser who can guide you through the steps you can take to ensure you are in as strong a financial position possible in the here and now, while saving for the future too.
Daniel Hough is a financial planner at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here