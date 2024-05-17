Agent Christie & Co said that Singh Stores “has built up a loyal customer base for its wide range of convenience items”.

Billy Singh said: “I had the pleasure of working with Liam Bain as my selling agent for the sale of my family business, and I couldn't be happier with the experience. I was also very impressed with the marketing process. My business was advertised on various forums to ensure that it was showcased and advertised to all potential buyers. I could not thank Christie & Co and Liam more for his negotiation skills, resulting in a fantastic outcome for me as the seller.”

The store has been purchased by an experienced local operator who is looking to refit and develop the business.

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale, said: “We originally tried to create a new lease for the business, but quickly found from the interest received that there was strong buyer demand to purchase the property. After several viewings, we accepted a cash offer at asking price. I’m delighted to have achieved a successful sale for Billy and Bal and wish them all the best with retirement.”

The value of the sale was not disclosed.

Scottish manufacturing company ceases trading

A Dumfries-based precision machining and fabrication company which had traded for nearly 40 years has fallen into liquidation.

Kellwood Engineering has ceased trading after struggling to recruit skilled staff to a “sustainable level” as it looked to recover from the pandemic, while also being challenged by cheaper competition from overseas. The business had traded successfully from its base at Catherinefeld Industrial Estate, focusing for many years on machining and metal fabrication and, more recently, as lighting consultants.

Long-standing business put up for sale

A cycling shop in its 75th year of trading has been put up for sale as its owners prepare to retire.

The owners of Nicholson's Cycles, Dundee, which can trace its roots back to 1949, said “it is with mixed emotions” that they have instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to bring the business to market. It is being sold as an operational entity, including the property and trading business, with offers of £225,000 invited.