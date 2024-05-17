During a speech at the Barclay’s Glasgow Campus, he said he wanted his government to have a “can do attitude” which would remove obstacles in the economy.

Mr Swinney said: “Rather more bluntly, I will demand from my government more concrete actions and fewer strategy documents.

“A strategic approach is clearly essential, but I want the first question we ask ourselves to be – what can we do, rather than what can we write down.”

John Swinney has said that when he stood down as deputy first minister, he did not realise he was in a “sort of sabbatical year” and would return to the head of the Scottish Government.

He said: “During that time I began to see the world, and crucially our politics from a very different perspective.

“To be honest, I didn’t like what I saw.

“I saw our politics as polarised, combative, disinterested in finding common ground, more interested in dragging down than building up.”