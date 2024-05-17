A judge is to decide if Police Scotland treated an applicant unfairly after she disclosed she was taking antidepressants and her job offer was withdrawn.
Laura Mackenzie, from Inverness, was being treated for post-natal depression and applicants are required to have been clear of the medication for two years.
She is taking Police Scotland to an employment tribunal, claiming she is the victim of disability discrimination.
Ms Mackenzie claims she was told by an occupational health nurse that she believed the policy was "outdated". She was described as an "outstanding" candidate by the force.
An appeal by Police Scotland was thrown out at the first stage of the judicial process.
A date has now been set for a three-day hearing starting on August 14.
An estimated one in four people are affected by anxiety or depression - the most common reason for antidepressant use.
Policy varies across forces but the UK Government says there is no automatic ban on appointments if applicants are taking the drugs.
READ MORE:
Police Scotland sued over 'outdated' antidepressant rule
'Like many folk, I take antidepressants - that's why we would make good cops'
Jay Lawson, who is representing Ms Mackenzie said: "The Tribunal hearing will forensically analyse the treatment of applicants with underlying health conditions which are arguing is discriminatory on many levels.”
The Metropolitan Police say candidates will be individually assessed but it is recommended that they have been well "without medication" for at least six months before applying.
Essex police says there is no blanket ban and applicants are assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Police Scotland said the ban does not apply to officers who are already in the job.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said being on medication was not a barrier to employment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here