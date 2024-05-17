Moderate centre left

Mr Swinney again insisted that his government will stand in the 'moderate centre left of Scottish politics'. Essentially this means that he does not want growth for its own sake or to make some people who are well off even more wealthy, but to raise more funds to deliver high quality public services, such as health and education. Crucially, he also sees his mission as helping businesses generate revenue in order to alleviate what he described as the "curse of child poverty".

"I was asked by one journalist what would be the key policy objective I would want to achieve as First Minister," he said in his speech in Glasgow today.

"I said I wanted to do all that I could to eradicate child poverty. I believe it to be a curse in a 21st Century, advanced Western society that children are brought up in an environment of poverty."

Attracting inward investment

Mr Swinney highlighted that Scotland has a "formidable" record in attracting investment saying that outside London and the south east of England it was the most successful part of the UK in in "attracting foreign direct investment".

He said his government was "pursuing huge opportunities" in growth industry naming both the renewable energy and the tech sector as areas. "Offshore wind is at the heart of both energy and economic policy in Scotland," he stated.

"It has been highlighted as the single most important opportunity for attracting capital to Scotland and raising Scotland’s wider investment profile."

Supporting home grown businesses in the tech sector

As well as appealing to overseas firms to locate to Scotland, Mr Swinney underlined that he wanted his government to support new local businesses and help them selling their goods and services to international markets.

"We will continue our focus on supporting home grown entrepreneurs and innovators," he said.

"We are backing the rise of a new generation of Scottish firms, that will generate new wealth by exporting their products and services across the world.

"This approach will drive an economic future for Scotland that is defined by a powerful blend of international capital and Scottish invention.

"It is little talked about but Scotland is well on its way to delivering one of the finest state-funded eco-systems in Europe dedicated to the creation of high growth start-up businesses."He said the government's "Techscaler programme" had helped develop new tech companies and since starting in 2022 some 500 start up businesses had been launched which had so far raised over £50 million in investment.

He said their number included companies providing services as diverse as an online marketplace designed to simplify the seafood trading process, a system to protect online platforms from counterfeit products and fake reviews, and software to help companies manage sales tax outside their home geography.

"Scotland is still someway behind other comparable countries like Ireland and Finland in the number of tech companies we have," he said.

"We will not match that performance overnight but I am determined to do whatever I can to help build the tech sector."