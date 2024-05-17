The Netflix boss said the show was ‘obviously a true story of the horrific abuse that the writer and protagonist Richard Gadd suffered at the hands of a convicted stalker’.

However, the MP for Ochil & South Perthshire has now asked King to substantiate those claims after discovering Journalists have been unable to find any record of Fiona Harvey – the woman Martha is based on – having any convictions.

Mr Nicolson posted a copy of his letter to Mr King on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said: “Netflix told me the Martha character in BabyReindeer was, in real life, a “convicted stalker” when I asked about the company’s duty of care towards her.

“It's a serious charge, yet journalists can find no court record.”

His letter stated: “At your appearance on 8th May before the House of Commons Culture Media and Sport Committee, I asked you about the Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer’ and, specifically, the duty of care due to the woman now identified as Martha from the series.

“You told me that the show “is obviously a true story of the horrific abuse that the writer and protagonist Richard Gadd suffered at the hands of a convicted stalker. We did take every reasonable precaution in disguising the real-life identities of the people whilst striking a balance with veracity and authenticity of the story’.

“Journalists have thus far been unable to find a record of the conviction to which you referred. Can you provide me with the evidence for this serious claim which you made to me at the Select Committee?”

Knowingly misleading a committee is a contempt of Parliament.

READ MORE:

Real-life Martha Scott attacks Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland announce honorary doctorates

Edinburgh Film Festival to open with Orkney based drama

Netflix told me the Martha character in #BabyReindeer was, in real life, a “convicted stalker” when I asked about the company’s duty of care towards her.



It's a serious charge, yet journalists can find no court record. I've written to @Netflix to ask for evidence. @CommonsCMS pic.twitter.com/IMkWVJg22E — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 (@MrJohnNicolson) May 17, 2024

Baby Reindeer became a worldwide hit after it appeared on Netflix. The show was allegedly based on a true story from Richard Gadd, who at the time was an aspiring Scottish comedian. Richard, who plays a fictionalised version of himself as Donny Dunn is at the centre of a “strange and layered” relationship with a woman named Martha Scott, played by Jessica Gunning.

But what follows is months of relentless stalking from Martha, as Donny tries to survive a dark and "intense" period of his life which brings up past trauma of abuse.

The show has been watched by 65 million people worldwide.

The woman Martha was based on has since named herself as 58-year-old Fiona Harvey and went on to make an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored for what she described as her first ‘big TV Interview’.

During the 30-minute special, Ms Harvey described the experience as ‘horrendous’ and went on to deny that she harassed or stalked Richard Gadd. Later, Ms Harvey also said she felt she had been ‘used’ in the interview with Piers Morgan.