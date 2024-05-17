An SNP MP has written to Netflix asking bosses to back up claims that the woman who inspired Martha from Baby Reindeer has a conviction.
Netflix executive Benjamin King gave evidence before the Culture Media and Sports Committee last week with the SNP’s John Nicolson in attendance.
The Netflix boss said the show was ‘obviously a true story of the horrific abuse that the writer and protagonist Richard Gadd suffered at the hands of a convicted stalker’.
However, the MP for Ochil & South Perthshire has now asked King to substantiate those claims after discovering Journalists have been unable to find any record of Fiona Harvey – the woman Martha is based on – having any convictions.
Mr Nicolson posted a copy of his letter to Mr King on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He said: “Netflix told me the Martha character in BabyReindeer was, in real life, a “convicted stalker” when I asked about the company’s duty of care towards her.
“It's a serious charge, yet journalists can find no court record.”
His letter stated: “At your appearance on 8th May before the House of Commons Culture Media and Sport Committee, I asked you about the Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer’ and, specifically, the duty of care due to the woman now identified as Martha from the series.
“You told me that the show “is obviously a true story of the horrific abuse that the writer and protagonist Richard Gadd suffered at the hands of a convicted stalker. We did take every reasonable precaution in disguising the real-life identities of the people whilst striking a balance with veracity and authenticity of the story’.
“Journalists have thus far been unable to find a record of the conviction to which you referred. Can you provide me with the evidence for this serious claim which you made to me at the Select Committee?”
Knowingly misleading a committee is a contempt of Parliament.
READ MORE:
Real-life Martha Scott attacks Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd
Royal Conservatoire of Scotland announce honorary doctorates
Edinburgh Film Festival to open with Orkney based drama
Netflix told me the Martha character in #BabyReindeer was, in real life, a “convicted stalker” when I asked about the company’s duty of care towards her.— JOHN NICOLSON M.P. 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 (@MrJohnNicolson) May 17, 2024
It's a serious charge, yet journalists can find no court record. I've written to @Netflix to ask for evidence. @CommonsCMS pic.twitter.com/IMkWVJg22E
Baby Reindeer became a worldwide hit after it appeared on Netflix. The show was allegedly based on a true story from Richard Gadd, who at the time was an aspiring Scottish comedian. Richard, who plays a fictionalised version of himself as Donny Dunn is at the centre of a “strange and layered” relationship with a woman named Martha Scott, played by Jessica Gunning.
But what follows is months of relentless stalking from Martha, as Donny tries to survive a dark and "intense" period of his life which brings up past trauma of abuse.
The show has been watched by 65 million people worldwide.
The woman Martha was based on has since named herself as 58-year-old Fiona Harvey and went on to make an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored for what she described as her first ‘big TV Interview’.
During the 30-minute special, Ms Harvey described the experience as ‘horrendous’ and went on to deny that she harassed or stalked Richard Gadd. Later, Ms Harvey also said she felt she had been ‘used’ in the interview with Piers Morgan.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel