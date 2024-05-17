Debt-laden supermarket chain Asda saw revenues grow by 6.6% in the first quarter as its store estate expanded to record numbers with the group's move into convenience retailing.
Owned by the billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital, the UK's third-largest supermarket group raked in £5.3 billion in the first three months of this year as like-for-like sales grew by 1.4% amid cut prices to compete with German discounters Aldi and Lidl. Sales of its George clothing line were particularly strong, up 3% on a like-for-like basis.
During the period the company completed the conversion of approximately 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG UK, taking its store estate to a record of more than 1,200 sites. The £438 million deal for 132 Co-op shops closed in October 2022, while the £2.07bn acquisition of EG Group's petrol forecourts in the UK and Ireland closed in October of last year.
READ MORE: Asda confirms changes to Rewards scheme for shoppers
During the quarter Asda cut food prices by an average of 17% as part of its commitment to match Aldi and Lidl - whichever is cheapest - on 280 household staples such as milk, bread, cheese and vegetables. Since then it has announced further cuts worth £70m, bringing prices down by 11% on average.
“Asda made good progress against its strategy in the quarter, laying the foundations for long-term success – including completing the conversion of our newly acquired sites to Asda Express, as part of our strategic expansion into the growth markets of convenience and food-to-go," said Mohsin Issa, who has said he will step back from the day-to-day running of the business and appoint a chief executive.
"We did this while continuing to deliver great range, value and convenience, including investing in lower prices and the quality of our food and non-food at a time when the household budgets of our customers remain under pressure."
In May the supermarket group announced that it had refinanced £3.2bn of its £3.8bn debt pile amassed as part of the EG deal and the acquisition of Asda from Walmart in 2021. The lending arrangements will pay higher interest rates but do not need to be repaid until 2030 and 2031.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here