The Renfrew Bridge, which will connect Renfrew with Clydebank and Yoker, is part of the £117 million Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project. It is due to open in the autumn.

Ms Forbes, who is also Cabinet Secretary for the Economy and Gaelic, said: “Through our £500 million investment in the Glasgow City Region [City] Deal, we are unlocking economic opportunities in Renfrewshire.

“Progress continues towards the opening of the bridge, which will create walking, cycling and road connections across the River Clyde. We hope that this will drive growth in the local economy and support over 800 new jobs.”

The bridge project is being led by Renfrewshire Council.

It is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region City Deal, a partnership which includes eight councils.

Jim Armour, contracts manager at GRAHAM, said: "We're delighted that the second section of the bridge has now arrived and installation can take place on the north side of the river - another fantastic step forward for this important project.”

He added: “The bridge is a fantastic example of civil engineering and a project GRAHAM is extremely proud of. We look forward to the installation taking place and commissioning works continuing to allow the bridge to open later in the year."

The project has supported more than 950 jobs during construction and generated hundreds of subcontract and supplier opportunities, many of which have been taken up by businesses in the local area, Renfrewshire Council has noted.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: “This project further outlines this council’s ability to deliver nationally significant infrastructure projects successfully, and it brings with it the potential for thousands of additional jobs, investment and developments to the riverside.

“The connectivity and opportunities it will create for businesses, workers and communities to locate here is going to bring visible economic benefits to Renfrewshire and the Glasgow City Region.”