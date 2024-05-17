Bosses say the new approach is aimed at helping avoid large numbers of people coming out of leaving pubs and bars at the same time, which creates policing issues and pressure on taxis and public transport.

Bailie Thomas Kerr, Vice Chair of Glasgow Licensing Board, believes the time is right to try 1am closing for pubs and bars and welcomed the response from the licensed trade to the pilot scheme.

READ MORE:

He said: “Closing time for pubs and bars has been midnight for many years and we received considerable support for testing later opening.

“By creating scope for people to leave licensed premises over a longer period of time rather than all at once at midnight we want to understand if this relieves pressure on the police and other city centre services.

“Glasgow city centre is a great place for a night out and we want to ensure people who come to enjoy the centre have the best possible experience. We think the 1am pilot can improve public safety in the city centre and that’s something we will be looking at very closely with our partners following the conclusion of the 12-month trial period.”

The move comes after pilot scheme which allowed nightclubs that demonstrated high operation standards to stay open until 4 am.

Mr Kerr added: “The 4 am scheme for nightclubs has been a great success, which gives us an opportunity to adjust the hours for other city centre premises and see how that helps with the management of the city centre.

Police Scotland, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Licensing Standards will all be involved in the review of the 1 am pilot alongside members of Glasgow Licensing Board.

The review will look for evidence that connects the 1 am pilot with any changes to crime data or hospital admission figures.

Full list of pubs and bars opening until 1am