Glasgow City Council has granted 54 pubs and bars in the city permission to stay open until 1am.
The Glasgow Licensing Board approved the applications from each bar as part of a new 12-month pilot programme that’s set to test the impact of later closing hours.
Bosses say the new approach is aimed at helping avoid large numbers of people coming out of leaving pubs and bars at the same time, which creates policing issues and pressure on taxis and public transport.
Bailie Thomas Kerr, Vice Chair of Glasgow Licensing Board, believes the time is right to try 1am closing for pubs and bars and welcomed the response from the licensed trade to the pilot scheme.
He said: “Closing time for pubs and bars has been midnight for many years and we received considerable support for testing later opening.
“By creating scope for people to leave licensed premises over a longer period of time rather than all at once at midnight we want to understand if this relieves pressure on the police and other city centre services.
“Glasgow city centre is a great place for a night out and we want to ensure people who come to enjoy the centre have the best possible experience. We think the 1am pilot can improve public safety in the city centre and that’s something we will be looking at very closely with our partners following the conclusion of the 12-month trial period.”
The move comes after pilot scheme which allowed nightclubs that demonstrated high operation standards to stay open until 4 am.
Mr Kerr added: “The 4 am scheme for nightclubs has been a great success, which gives us an opportunity to adjust the hours for other city centre premises and see how that helps with the management of the city centre.
Police Scotland, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Licensing Standards will all be involved in the review of the 1 am pilot alongside members of Glasgow Licensing Board.
The review will look for evidence that connects the 1 am pilot with any changes to crime data or hospital admission figures.
Full list of pubs and bars opening until 1am
- The Steps Bar, Glassford Street
- Henglers Circus, Sauchiehall Street
- The Counting House, George Square
- Jacksons, Cambridge Street
- Hootenanny, Howard Street
- Toby Jug, Hope Street
- The Society Rooms, George Street
- The Sir John Moore, Argyle Street
- The Crystal Palace, Jamaica Street
- 214 Bath Street (Tiki Bar & Kitsch Inn)
- Delmonica’s, Virginia Street
- Beresford, Sauchiehall Street (currently between tenants)
- Drouthy’s, Queen Street
- Maltman, Renfield Street
- Molly Malone’s, Hope Street
- Scotia Bar, Stockwell Street
- Tingle Bar, Mitchell Street
- State Bar, Holland Street
- Variety Bar, Sauchiehall Street
- Babbity Bowster, Blackfriars Street
- Katie’s, John Street
- 71 Renfield Street (Gin71)
- The Merchant, West George Street
- Home, Albion Street
- The Ark, North Frederick Street
- All Bar One, St Vincent Street
- Revolution Bar, Renfield Street
- Nico’s, Sauchiehall Street
- Underground, John Street
- 36 Renfield Street (Revolución de Cuba)
- 89 Glassford Street
- Blackfriars, Bell Street
- Imperial Bar, Howard Street
- Alfredo’s, West Nile Street
- The Smokin’ Fox, Waterloo Street
- Waterloo Bar, Argyle Street
- Tabac, Mitchell Lane
- Chinaski’s, North Street
- Yes Bar, Drury Street
- Gallaghers, Howard Street
- Times Square, St Enoch Square
- Ross’s Bar, Mitchell Street
- Malones, Sauchiehall Lane
- 13th Note, King Street
- The Press Bar, Albion Street
- 81-85 Renfield Street (The Raven)
- Dows Bar, Dundas Street
- The Irish Rover, Sauchiehall Street
- Drury Street Bar & Kitchen, Renfield Street/Drury Street
- 263 Renfrew Street
- Pipeworks, Metropole Lane
- Flight Club, George Street
- The Alchemist, George Square
- Sexy Coffee, Union Street
