Glasgow City Council has granted 54 pubs and bars in the city permission to stay open until 1am.

The Glasgow Licensing Board approved the applications from each bar as part of a new 12-month pilot programme that’s set to test the impact of later closing hours.

Bosses say the new approach is aimed at helping avoid large numbers of people coming out of leaving pubs and bars at the same time, which creates policing issues and pressure on taxis and public transport.

Bailie Thomas Kerr, Vice Chair of Glasgow Licensing Board, believes the time is right to try 1am closing for pubs and bars and welcomed the response from the licensed trade to the pilot scheme.

He said: “Closing time for pubs and bars has been midnight for many years and we received considerable support for testing later opening.

“By creating scope for people to leave licensed premises over a longer period of time rather than all at once at midnight we want to understand if this relieves pressure on the police and other city centre services.

“Glasgow city centre is a great place for a night out and we want to ensure people who come to enjoy the centre have the best possible experience. We think the 1am pilot can improve public safety in the city centre and that’s something we will be looking at very closely with our partners following the conclusion of the 12-month trial period.”

The move comes after pilot scheme which allowed nightclubs that demonstrated high operation standards to stay open until 4 am.

Mr Kerr added: “The 4 am scheme for nightclubs has been a great success, which gives us an opportunity to adjust the hours for other city centre premises and see how that helps with the management of the city centre.

Police Scotland, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Licensing Standards will all be involved in the review of the 1 am pilot alongside members of Glasgow Licensing Board.

The review will look for evidence that connects the 1 am pilot with any changes to crime data or hospital admission figures.

Full list of pubs and bars opening until 1am

  1. The Steps Bar, Glassford Street
  2. Henglers Circus, Sauchiehall Street
  3. The Counting House, George Square
  4. Jacksons, Cambridge Street
  5. Hootenanny, Howard Street
  6. Toby Jug, Hope Street
  7. The Society Rooms, George Street
  8. The Sir John Moore, Argyle Street
  9. The Crystal Palace, Jamaica Street
  10. 214 Bath Street (Tiki Bar & Kitsch Inn)
  11. Delmonica’s, Virginia Street
  12. Beresford, Sauchiehall Street (currently between tenants)
  13. Drouthy’s, Queen Street
  14. Maltman, Renfield Street
  15. Molly Malone’s, Hope Street
  16. Scotia Bar, Stockwell Street
  17. Tingle Bar, Mitchell Street
  18. State Bar, Holland Street
  19. Variety Bar, Sauchiehall Street
  20. Babbity Bowster, Blackfriars Street
  21. Katie’s, John Street
  22. 71 Renfield Street (Gin71)
  23. The Merchant, West George Street
  24. Home, Albion Street
  25. The Ark, North Frederick Street
  26. All Bar One, St Vincent Street
  27. Revolution Bar, Renfield Street
  28. Nico’s, Sauchiehall Street
  29. Underground, John Street
  30. 36 Renfield Street (Revolución de Cuba)
  31. 89 Glassford Street
  32. Blackfriars, Bell Street
  33. Imperial Bar, Howard Street
  34. Alfredo’s, West Nile Street
  35. The Smokin’ Fox, Waterloo Street
  36. Waterloo Bar, Argyle Street
  37. Tabac, Mitchell Lane
  38. Chinaski’s, North Street
  39. Yes Bar, Drury Street
  40. Gallaghers, Howard Street
  41. Times Square, St Enoch Square
  42. Ross’s Bar, Mitchell Street
  43. Malones, Sauchiehall Lane
  44. 13th Note, King Street
  45. The Press Bar, Albion Street
  46. 81-85 Renfield Street (The Raven)
  47. Dows Bar, Dundas Street
  48. The Irish Rover, Sauchiehall Street
  49. Drury Street Bar & Kitchen, Renfield Street/Drury Street
  50. 263 Renfrew Street 
  51. Pipeworks, Metropole Lane
  52. Flight Club, George Street
  53. The Alchemist, George Square
  54. Sexy Coffee, Union Street