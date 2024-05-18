It comes as regulations which require UK airports to up their X-ray screening equipment for baggage and body scanners for passenger screening come into force next month.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited said it is “upgrading to C2+ level X-ray equipment which means that from June, passengers travelling though HIAL airports will be able to bring liquids in containers of up to 2 litres in hand baggage, adding: “Passengers should note that all liquids will need to be removed from hand baggage and liquid containers of 100ml or less should be placed in plastic bags measuring 20cm by 20cm in trays for screening.”

The move comes amid regulations changes (Image: HIAL)

It will also allow passengers to “leave all electronic devices in their hand baggage for screening”.

HIAL is also investing in body scanners to “enhance the security experience” for departing passengers, and these will be in place at Benbecula, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh.

Inverness Airport from above (Image: HIAL)

It added: “Passengers who do not wish to use the body scanner are able to request an alternative search method.”

The total investment is approximately £1 million for the introduction of the security equipment.

Darren MacLeod, director of safety, compliance and security at HIAL, said: “Our security procedures are a necessary requirement to ensure the safety of all. The introduction of this new equipment will further improve safety but should also mean a simpler and more straightforward security process for passengers.

“We advise all passengers to check the guidance for individual airports and to allow more time to pass through security this summer. All security teams are completing training to ensure that the transition is handled smoothly, and staff will be on hand at airports to assist passengers with the new process.”