Drysdale and Company and Smith and Clough Business Associates are acting on a joint agency basis to offer The White Stag Inn Main Street, Strathyre, for sale.

The agents said the premises have been significantly upgraded and refurbished and have planning permission for a microbrewery venture.

The agents said: "Situated in Strathyre village within Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, along the A84 trunk road, The White Stag Inn presents a lifestyle business opportunity for a live-in couple or family.

'The White Stag Inn is the perfect halfway point between Killin and Aberfoyle' on the famous route (Image: Drysdale and Company/Smith and Clough Business Associates)

"This two-story stone building has a separate lounge bar and dining room. Additionally, it features a fully equipped commercial kitchen, five letting bedrooms, and a three-bed owner's apartment."

They added: "The premises include timber tables/benches at the front and a raised beer garden at the rear, offering potential for a microbrewery or alternative commercial ventures.

"With ample parking space for eight to ten cars, the inn is primed for further development. Currently operated by owners, additional staffing is required for seven-day trading."

The hotel website adds: "If you are walking the Rob Roy Way, The White Stag Inn is the perfect halfway point between Killin and Aberfoyle, so you might well meet other walkers who may be warming themselves by the fire in the colder months, or relaxing in the beer garden in summer.

"The beer terrace at the rear of the property affords panoramic views of Ben Sheann on the other side of the valley; Ben Ledi to the south and Meall an t-Seallaidh to the north."

The agents said it is offered at a guide price of £325,000.