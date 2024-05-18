READ MORE: Woman dies following two-vehicle crash

The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Clarkston Toll (Image: Google)

The 54-year-old driving the Mercedes involved in the incident was not injured.

Sergeant Scott Gourlay appealed for witnesses, adding: “If anyone has a dash-cam, please pass on any relevant footage to us as it could assist us in establishing the full circumstances of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 3034 of May 17.