Road-users in Scotland’s biggest city have been warned to take care after a fault knocked out traffic lights in many areas.
Glasgow City Council said that a “power spike” in the early hours of Sunday morning had affected sets of lights “across the city”, posing a danger at junctions and on the roads.
Around 70 sets of traffic lights in different areas of Glasgow are affected – and engineers have been dispatched to get the network up and running again.
As the faults are spread across the city, it may take some time to restore all signals.— Glasgow City Council (@GlasgowCC) May 19, 2024
In the meantime, please drive carefully and approach with caution.
However, the local authority has said that it “may take some time” to restore signals to a working condition, and have urged drivers and cyclists to proceed with caution.
The city council said on social media: “After what appears to have been a power spike in the early hours of the morning, at least 68 sets of traffic signals are currently out of operation.
“As the faults are spread across the city, it may take some time to restore all signals. In the meantime, please drive carefully and approach with caution.”
