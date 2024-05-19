A Glasgow city council spokesman said as crowds dispersed in the early hours of Sunday morning, a "substantial" amount of litter, debris and broken glass was left in the area surrounding Glasgow Cross.

An overnight clean-up operation was put in place to clear the debris, with pavements strewn with empty boxes, bottles and cans.

Thousands poured into the area (Image: PA)

Police had earlier closed off roads into the area as part of a “proportionate” response to the large gathering.

The spokesman said: “After an exceptional clean-up effort by our teams overnight, the area is now clear – including the course for the Cancer Research UK Race for Life, which is taking place this morning.

“There has been damage to infrastructure such as bus stops and traffic signals, but we do not yet know the full extent of what repairs will be necessary.

“This kind of damage, disruption and antisocial behaviour remains unacceptable. It should be possible to celebrate and show a basic level of consideration for others in the city at the same time.”

The trophy was presented to the team at Celtic Park after the victory of St Mirren, bringing the curtain down on the football league season. A cup final with rivals Rangers is still to come.

Glasgow City Council had already appealed for calm, urging fans to "celebrate safely" ahead of an expected influx of people in high spirits after their team clinched its third title in as many years.

Last year, ten people were arrested while three were seriously assaulted, with a 31-year-old man being taken to hospital in serious condition.

The amount of refuse left behind led to calls for the club to foot the bill, or to organise its own celebrations away from public areas.