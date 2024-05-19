Edinburgh councillors backed the application after discussion at the development management sub-committee meeting.

A statement by Block Nine Architects and JLL was submitted for Honea Ltd for the site next to Portobello police station.

5,000 jobs to be created at Glasgow site in decade

An engineering firm run by father and son Dougie and Fraser Gibson has revealed ambitions to build the workforce at a “world-famous” site in Glasgow into the thousands over the next decade.

It noted that the site’s skilled workforce would build new trains, maintain existing fleets and carry out repairs, such as accident damage and vehicle overhaul. (Image: Gibson's Engineering)

Gibson's Engineering, which is engaged in train manufacturing, maintenance and repairs, said today it is “immensely proud” to announce the opening of its new engineering facility at the St Rollox rail depot in Springburn, Glasgow. It said: “Affectionately referred to locally as 'The Caley', this iconic and important historic site is poised to play a pivotal role in preserving and building on Scotland’s rich heritage of railway engineering. It is the largest manufacturing, maintenance and repair rail depot in Scotland, and the second-largest in the UK.”

Borders employer begins expansion work

Significant development work is getting under way by a major Borders employer that is expected to bring 70 new jobs to the area.

Taken together the work represents a £24 million investment by Barratt, which acquired Oregon Timber in 2019. (Image: Oregon)

Oregon Timber Frame - which is owned by Barratt, the UK's biggest housebuilder - has begun phase one of expansion plans that were first announced in October 2022 at its headquarters in Selkirk. This will see the creation of a new 900sq metre office block with space for 20 additional staff, taking total capacity to 60 people. Phase one is expected to be completed next year, followed by a second phase of expansion to extend manufacturing capacity at Selkirk. This is expected to lead to the creation of a further 50 jobs.

Scottish housebuilding veteran calls for 'change of agenda'

The Scottish chief of Barratt Developments has called for action to boost housebuilding activity in Scotland, as he highlighted his concern over current rental policy for the private rented sector.

Mr McLeod said: 'What I would say is that the difference between Scotland and England [is that] Scotland does not have any targets for private housebuilding whatsoever, whereas England does. The only target there is in Scotland is for affordable housing.' (Image: Barratt)

Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for the housebuilding giant north of the Border, said the industry stands ready to deliver a large component of the homes that the country needs. He said changes are required both to release more land for building and to ensure the private rented sector is attractive to investors.