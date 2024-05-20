Glasgow City Council is in the process of cutting 172 teaching posts, with a total of 450 at risk over three years, following an SNP-Green budget deal in February. Targeted protests having already been held in Govan, Shawlands, and outside the council chambers.

The Herald has already been told that the changes will increase the chances of pupils being sent home due to absence, or excluded from school, and that arranging and providing additional support for pupils in need will become much more difficult. School leaders are also concerned "about school capacity to quickly and fully respond to safeguarding issues." Lower attainment levels and decreased engagement with families.

The council has previous stated that there will be "no compulsory redundancies" as a result of the cuts, and that it will seek to "minimise any impact", but that "in the current financial climate the council must look at every option."

Their spokeswoman said: “Each of the schools will have varying degrees of senior staff class-committed throughout the week and our officers will continue to support headteachers before the start of the August term.”

The schools worst-affected by the teacher cuts are:

Anderson Barmulloch Caldercuilt Carmunnock Carmyle Cleeves Dunard Garnetbank Glendale Gaelic Golfhill Govan Gaelic Hillington Ibrox Kelvindale King’s Park Langside Miltonbank Oakgrove Oakwood Our Lady of Lourdes Our Lady of Annunciation Parkview Pollokshields Royston Sandaig Saracen Shawlands St Albert’s St Angela’s St Blane’s St Bridget’s St Cuthbert’s St George’s St Joachim’s St Martha’s St Martin’s St Mirin’s St Mungo’s St Patrick’s St Saviour’s St Teresa’s St Thomas’ Swinton Thornwood Whiteinch

READ MORE

State of emergency as Glasgow school cuts begin

'There was just no other way to slice it': Glasgow schools leader talks teacher cuts

Glasgow parents, teachers and unions protest staff cuts

Up to 45 Glasgow primaries facing 'unacceptable' staffing situation due to council cuts

Scotland needs teachers out of the classroom - here's why