Glasgow City Council has admitted that its programme of teacher cuts means 45 schools face having only the headteacher not in class during the school week. Parents and teachers have already hit out at the situation, raising concerns about pupil safety, teacher workload, support for pupils with ASN, and more.
Today, The Herald can exclusively reveal which schools will be hardest-hit as a result of teacher cuts in Glasgow. Use the map below to view all affected primaries and see if your child's school is one of them.
Glasgow City Council is in the process of cutting 172 teaching posts, with a total of 450 at risk over three years, following an SNP-Green budget deal in February. Targeted protests having already been held in Govan, Shawlands, and outside the council chambers.
The Herald has already been told that the changes will increase the chances of pupils being sent home due to absence, or excluded from school, and that arranging and providing additional support for pupils in need will become much more difficult. School leaders are also concerned "about school capacity to quickly and fully respond to safeguarding issues." Lower attainment levels and decreased engagement with families.
The council has previous stated that there will be "no compulsory redundancies" as a result of the cuts, and that it will seek to "minimise any impact", but that "in the current financial climate the council must look at every option."
Their spokeswoman said: “Each of the schools will have varying degrees of senior staff class-committed throughout the week and our officers will continue to support headteachers before the start of the August term.”
The schools worst-affected by the teacher cuts are:
- Anderson
- Barmulloch
- Caldercuilt
- Carmunnock
- Carmyle
- Cleeves
- Dunard
- Garnetbank
- Glendale Gaelic
- Golfhill
- Govan Gaelic
- Hillington
- Ibrox
- Kelvindale
- King’s Park
- Langside
- Miltonbank
- Oakgrove
- Oakwood
- Our Lady of Lourdes
- Our Lady of Annunciation
- Parkview
- Pollokshields
- Royston
- Sandaig
- Saracen
- Shawlands
- St Albert’s
- St Angela’s
- St Blane’s
- St Bridget’s
- St Cuthbert’s
- St George’s
- St Joachim’s
- St Martha’s
- St Martin’s
- St Mirin’s
- St Mungo’s
- St Patrick’s
- St Saviour’s
- St Teresa’s
- St Thomas’
- Swinton
- Thornwood
- Whiteinch
