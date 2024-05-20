Babcock Marine (Clyde) Ltd, who undertake specialist services for the UK’s nuclear submarines, have offered a 7% pay increase backdated to August 2023, and a 3% uplift from August this year.

The union said the offer represents a substantial pay cut as the true rate of inflation, RPI, stood at 9.1%when the pay increase was due in August last year.

The offer was rejected by 99% of members in a ballot, with Unite stating that Babcock Marine has amassed nearly £45m in profit after tax over the 2018 to 2022 period.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s membership at Coulport and Faslane fully deserve a fair pay increase. Babcock Marine is a wealthy company that can easily afford to make a decent offer to its workers.

"Pay offers which in real terms amount to sizeable pay cuts, just won’t cut it. We will support our members’ fight for better jobs, pay and conditions all the way.”

James O’Connell, Unite industrial officer, said: “Babcock Marine need to get serious about its pay offer or face significant disruption as a result of industrial action.

“Babcock Marine must take the opportunity to make a decent offer, but they should be under no illusions as to the determination of our members to get what they deserve.”

Babcock Marine has been contacted for comment.