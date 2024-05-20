US Army soldiers have travelled to the Highlands to help train a Scottish battalion on new communications technology which will reshape the way they engage on the battlefield.
The third battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, known as 3 Scots, have taken on a role which will see them operate as part of smaller, dispersed teams alongside Nato allies.
Its soldiers are now getting to grips with smartphone devices which flip down from the front of their body armour, offering new capabilities and enhanced security.
An American team flew into Fort George, where 3 Scots are based, to pass on their knowledge of the system after using it in their own operations.
The lightweight smartphones aid situational awareness as they display live maps – enabling the soldiers to track where their own team, and allied teams, are.
They also offer new, non-verbal ways of communicating as orders can be given over messages and waypoints can be directed via the maps in real time.
The British Army calls the system experimental dismounted situational awareness (EDSA) and it is designed to speed up decision-making on the battlefield, as well as allowing troops to mark hazards like minefields and enemy locations.
Sergeant Dean Tudor, of 3 Scots, said: “When we’re out on the battlefield, we spend a huge amount of time reporting to each other about where we are and what we’re doing.
“These new smartphones will share a lot of this information with soldiers naturally, without any prompts needed, helping us to focus on the mission at hand.
“The impact of carrying less equipment, too, is not to be underestimated on longer operations.
“Good communication is of paramount importance and so we’re grateful to our partners in the US for taking the time to ensure we’re getting the best possible use out of this new kit.”
The Royal Regiment of Scotland has a partnership with the Washington-based 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade of the US Army.
As part of the 11th Security Force Assistance Brigade, soldiers from 3 Scots will be working in dispersed teams alongside Nato allies.
