Mansewood Country House at Lochearnhead has six ensuite letting bedrooms, a guests’ lounge with wood burner, residents' bar with adjoining snug conservatory, dining room, and a two-bedroom self-catering lodge located in the grounds.

It also has “expansive, family-sized” four-apartment owners’ accommodation.

The agent said the new owner of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park property is a “first-time buyer with great industry experience”.

Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone, said the property had 27 formal viewings and benefited from outstanding quality of marketing material including a virtual tour, leading to three offers and swift completion.

He added: “Some sales stick out in the mind more than others and this was very much for the case with the sale of Mansewood Country House.”

The value of the sale was not disclosed but the freehold asking price was advertised at £525,000.

Ryanair profits soar as ticket prices surge

Ryanair has reported another year of record profits and passenger numbers as the industry continues to benefit from the post-pandemic surge in demand for air travel.

The no-frills airline has this morning reported a 34% increase in profits to £1.64 billion for the year to the end of March, surpassing its previous record of £1.26bn during the year to March 2018. Passenger numbers were 9% higher at 184 million despite an average increase of 21% in fares from the previous year.

