A family has sold a historic hotel at a “sought-after and picturesque” site.
Cornerstone Business Agents handled the sale of the property in a 300-year-old former manse described as “an outstanding lifestyle business in a premier honeypot trading location”.
Mansewood Country House at Lochearnhead has six ensuite letting bedrooms, a guests’ lounge with wood burner, residents' bar with adjoining snug conservatory, dining room, and a two-bedroom self-catering lodge located in the grounds.
It also has “expansive, family-sized” four-apartment owners’ accommodation.
The agent said the new owner of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park property is a “first-time buyer with great industry experience”.
Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone, said the property had 27 formal viewings and benefited from outstanding quality of marketing material including a virtual tour, leading to three offers and swift completion.
He added: “Some sales stick out in the mind more than others and this was very much for the case with the sale of Mansewood Country House.”
The value of the sale was not disclosed but the freehold asking price was advertised at £525,000.
Ryanair profits soar as ticket prices surge
Ryanair has reported another year of record profits and passenger numbers as the industry continues to benefit from the post-pandemic surge in demand for air travel.
The no-frills airline has this morning reported a 34% increase in profits to £1.64 billion for the year to the end of March, surpassing its previous record of £1.26bn during the year to March 2018. Passenger numbers were 9% higher at 184 million despite an average increase of 21% in fares from the previous year.
Lifespan, healthspan and how they fit in with your finance with Ben Stark
Hello and welcome to Money HQ from The Herald.
Read Ben Stark's articles here
This newsletter has just turned one! To celebrate, I’m going to share some of my favourite pieces from the early days, as you may not have read many of them.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here