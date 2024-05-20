Glasgow Licensing Board’s decision to allow 54 pubs and bars to extend their opening hours is being welcomed by night time economy specialists, but they say it’s not a ‘complete solution’.
Glasgow City Council announced last week that the licensing board had approved the applications of 54 pubs and bars in the city to remain open until 1 am, as part of a 12-month pilot programme.
The pilot is designed to help avoid large numbers of people coming out of venues at the same time, and help ease pressure on public transport services, taxis, and policing.
READ MORE: Full list of Glasgow bars opening until 1am
Now, Scotland’s Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) - a group advocating for the positive impacts the Night Time sector has on local economies – has said that while extending opening hours is a positive step, it’s not enough to mend the challenges businesses face from dwindling footfall in Glasgow.
An NTIA Scotland Spokesperson said: "The NTIA fully supports the principal of relaxing restrictions on licensed trading hours as a matter of policy, so welcome the progressive attitude of the Glasgow License Board in trialing extended trading hours for pubs across Glasgow.
“The benefits of extended hours include promoting staggered egress, reducing congestion at taxi ranks, and enhancing public safety. However, for this to be effective, it must be paired with the necessary infrastructure and safety mechanisms.”
Glasgow's footfall has been on the decline for a number of years, and took a major hit during the Covid Pandemic. The city has been fighting to get the levels back to normal with a number of investments aimed at revitalising the city centre including the Golden Z plans.
At the end of 2022 it was revealed that City Centre footfall was down by a fifth compared to pre-pandemic levels, which equated to around 810,000 fewer visitors per month.
Last month, the CEO of Glasgow’s Chamber of Commerce, Stuart Patrick, said that footfall growth had stuttered in the lead-up to Christmas last year and eventually reversed into a decline in January and February.
He said in the first two months of 2024, “around 200,000 less people visited the city centre than in the same months last year”, and that “Glasgow, sadly, continues to be outperformed by other UK cities such as Leeds and Manchester."
Retail footfall in Scotland also dropped again in April, with Glasgow showing a year-on-year decline of 5.7 per cent.
READ MORE:
- Glasgow city centre investment must be made easier
- Retailers ask for support from new First Minister after weak April
The NTIA say in order to get footfall consistently on the rise, extending opening hours of venues needs to be paired with significant investment into the surrounding infrastructure.
They added: “Significant concerns have been expressed by late-night operators that at a time when footfall in Glasgow City is at an all-time low, and operators face an onslaught of economic and societal challenges, the erosion of the gap between pub hours and club hours presents a further threat.
“The timing of this change is also causing concern for late-night businesses as it coincides with the student exam period where venues are traditionally quieter.
“Extending hours to 1 am allows pubs, bars, and restaurants to increase revenue, helping them recover and thrive during a period of significant financial strain. While this measure is a positive step, it is not a complete solution. Continuous support and strategic consideration are crucial to ensure businesses can fully capitalize on this opportunity.
“Proper transportation, security, and public services are essential to support the extended trading hours. This combined approach should ultimately bolster the Night Time Economy whilst ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all patrons.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here