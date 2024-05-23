Shows are taking place at - Dundee, Riverside Park, from June 26th to July 7th | Glasgow, Silverburn Shopping Centre, from July 12th – 28th | Aberdeen, Beach Links, from August 2nd – 18th.

Shows are taking place at:

Dundee, Riverside Park, Show Times:

Wed June 26th: 5pm & 7.45pm

Thur June 27th: 5pm & 7.45pm

Fri June 28th: 5pm & 7.45pm

Sat June 29th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun June 30th: 2pm & 5pm

Mon July 1st: No Performances

Tue July 2nd: 3pm & 7.45pm

Wed July 3rd: 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur July 4th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Fri July 5th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat July 6th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun July 7th: 12 Noon & 3pm

Glasgow, Silverburn Shopping Centre, Show Times:

Fri July 12th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat July 13th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun July 14th: 2pm & 5pm

Mon July 15th: No Performances

Tue July 16th: No Performances

Wed July 17th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur July 18th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Fri July 19th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat July 20th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun July 21st: 2pm & 5pm

Mon July 22nd: No Performances

Tue July 23rd: 3pm & 7.45pm

Wed July 24th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur July 25th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Fri July 26th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat July 27th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun July 28th: 12 Noon & 3pm

Aberdeen, Beach Links, Show Times:

Fri Aug 2nd: 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat Aug 3rd: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun Aug 4th: 2pm & 5pm

Mon Aug 5th: 2pm & 5pm

Tue Aug 6th: No Performances

Wed Aug 7th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur Aug 8th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Fri Aug 9th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat Aug 10th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun Aug 11th: 2pm & 5pm

Mon Aug 12th: No Performances

Tue Aug 13th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Wed Aug 14th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur Aug 15th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Fri Aug 16th: 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat Aug 17th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun Aug 18th: 12 Noon & 3pm

Scotland was specifically chosen as a location for Circus Extreme due to its diverse cultural background and its routes as a major centre of the creative industries, so what better place to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus.

Witness acts from Ayala Troupe, who will perform their award-winning high wire act performed all over the world, most recently showcased in the World famous Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

Just back from a European tour, the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will be bringing you its jaw-dropping stunts to the big top as they fly through the air displaying cliff-hanger stunts such as the superman and nac nac. Battling for air space, these resident riders are sure to get the adrenaline pumping as they defy gravity with incredible mid-air backflips.

The EXTREME® stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death, the most death-defying act ever demonstrated! This incredible stunt will put the performers under G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot. Watch as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere.

Direct from Ukraine, and known for their various Golden Buzzer performances is Tetiana Kundyk, who is walking the slack wire, and performing her mind-blowing act from the World Famous Super Talent Show. Proud to be showcasing her incredible balancing skills all performed in a distinctive style for this new production.

World famous Henry the Prince of Clowns, a legendary figure in the circus industry, will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show, whilst the circuses dancers and musicians wow with their performances and sparkly costumes.

British legend, Laura Miller, will be showcasing her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring which unites the elements of fire, water and air. Witness the aerial hoop skills combining grace, beauty, visually stunning lights and music that will transport viewers into a sci-fi world.

Watch world record holding Bad Guy Juggler Tony Garcia merge his hand skills with energy and fire together.

On top of this there will be death defying airborne stunts including the unmissable Aerial Duo, Polischuk, who are one of the few acts in the world to perform mid air stunts. Watch in awe as they hold each other by their teeth high in the roof of the big top.

This really is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill seeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast.

The show will run for approximately two hours and is housed in Europe’s largest touring circus big top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable theatre-style seating.

It’s time to awaken your soul and stir the imagination! A great time for the whole family!

