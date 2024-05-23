Brought to you by
CIRCUS EXTREME
Circus Extreme is thrilled to be back in Scotland as part of its 2024 world tour. A one-of-a-kind performance, that features some of the most talented performers in the world.
Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Extreme production, which features show-stopping performances that will have you on the edge of your seat.
Shows are taking place at - Dundee, Riverside Park, from June 26th to July 7th | Glasgow, Silverburn Shopping Centre, from July 12th – 28th | Aberdeen, Beach Links, from August 2nd – 18th.
And you can even grab yourself DISCOUNTED TICKETS to see the show with special offer PROMO CODE – BIKES! Either claim your discount by booking online at www.circusextreme.co.uk/tickets , via the Ticketmaster link, or by calling the box office on 0203 375 3970 and quoting the code.
Shows are taking place at:
Dundee, Riverside Park, Show Times:
Wed June 26th: 5pm & 7.45pm
Thur June 27th: 5pm & 7.45pm
Fri June 28th: 5pm & 7.45pm
Sat June 29th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun June 30th: 2pm & 5pm
Mon July 1st: No Performances
Tue July 2nd: 3pm & 7.45pm
Wed July 3rd: 3pm & 7.45pm
Thur July 4th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Fri July 5th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Sat July 6th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun July 7th: 12 Noon & 3pm
Glasgow, Silverburn Shopping Centre, Show Times:
Fri July 12th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Sat July 13th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun July 14th: 2pm & 5pm
Mon July 15th: No Performances
Tue July 16th: No Performances
Wed July 17th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Thur July 18th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Fri July 19th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Sat July 20th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun July 21st: 2pm & 5pm
Mon July 22nd: No Performances
Tue July 23rd: 3pm & 7.45pm
Wed July 24th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Thur July 25th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Fri July 26th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Sat July 27th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun July 28th: 12 Noon & 3pm
Aberdeen, Beach Links, Show Times:
Fri Aug 2nd: 3pm & 7.45pm
Sat Aug 3rd: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun Aug 4th: 2pm & 5pm
Mon Aug 5th: 2pm & 5pm
Tue Aug 6th: No Performances
Wed Aug 7th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Thur Aug 8th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Fri Aug 9th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Sat Aug 10th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun Aug 11th: 2pm & 5pm
Mon Aug 12th: No Performances
Tue Aug 13th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Wed Aug 14th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Thur Aug 15th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Fri Aug 16th: 3pm & 7.45pm
Sat Aug 17th: 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun Aug 18th: 12 Noon & 3pm
Scotland was specifically chosen as a location for Circus Extreme due to its diverse cultural background and its routes as a major centre of the creative industries, so what better place to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus.
Witness acts from Ayala Troupe, who will perform their award-winning high wire act performed all over the world, most recently showcased in the World famous Monte Carlo Circus Festival.
Just back from a European tour, the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will be bringing you its jaw-dropping stunts to the big top as they fly through the air displaying cliff-hanger stunts such as the superman and nac nac. Battling for air space, these resident riders are sure to get the adrenaline pumping as they defy gravity with incredible mid-air backflips.
The EXTREME® stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death, the most death-defying act ever demonstrated! This incredible stunt will put the performers under G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot. Watch as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere.
Direct from Ukraine, and known for their various Golden Buzzer performances is Tetiana Kundyk, who is walking the slack wire, and performing her mind-blowing act from the World Famous Super Talent Show. Proud to be showcasing her incredible balancing skills all performed in a distinctive style for this new production.
World famous Henry the Prince of Clowns, a legendary figure in the circus industry, will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show, whilst the circuses dancers and musicians wow with their performances and sparkly costumes.
British legend, Laura Miller, will be showcasing her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring which unites the elements of fire, water and air. Witness the aerial hoop skills combining grace, beauty, visually stunning lights and music that will transport viewers into a sci-fi world.
Watch world record holding Bad Guy Juggler Tony Garcia merge his hand skills with energy and fire together.
On top of this there will be death defying airborne stunts including the unmissable Aerial Duo, Polischuk, who are one of the few acts in the world to perform mid air stunts. Watch in awe as they hold each other by their teeth high in the roof of the big top.
This really is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill seeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast.
The show will run for approximately two hours and is housed in Europe’s largest touring circus big top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable theatre-style seating.
It’s time to awaken your soul and stir the imagination! A great time for the whole family!
BOOK NOW! Visit circusextreme.co.uk/tickets and enter PROMO CODE: BIKES via the Ticketmaster link to secure your discounted tickets today!!
