There are 60 nationalities on board on a seven-day Norwegian Fjords voyage.

The vessel is anchored in the deep-water harbour, with passengers transferring by tender to-and-from Victoria Pier in the town centre. Guests were treated to a Viking welcome ashore from members of the Lerwick Jarl Squad.

Virtuosa arrived from Southampton before heading for Nordfjordeid in Western Norway.

Melanie Henderson, Lerwick Port Authority Cruise & Marketing Manager, said: “The majority of cruise ships visiting Lerwick are small- to medium-sized vessels.

"Virtuosa’s maiden call is another example of Shetland’s popularity as a tourist destination, and the port’s capacity to welcome the larger vessels is also operating."

The largest previous cruise vessel to call at Lerwick was Virtuosa's sister ship, MSC Meraviglia (171,598 gross tonnes) in July 2018.

The cruise ship Hebridean Sky is also in port, berthed at Victoria Pier East.