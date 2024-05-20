The largest cruise ship yet to visit Lerwick Harbour entered the Shetland port on a maiden visit on Monday, breaking a near six-year record.
At 181,541 gross tonnes, the Maltese-flag MSC Virtuosa is 332 metres long, with 18 decks and accommodation for up to 6,334 passengers and 1,704 crew. She was built in France in 2020 at a cost of €800 million.
There are 60 nationalities on board on a seven-day Norwegian Fjords voyage.
The vessel is anchored in the deep-water harbour, with passengers transferring by tender to-and-from Victoria Pier in the town centre. Guests were treated to a Viking welcome ashore from members of the Lerwick Jarl Squad.
READ MORE: Cruise ship becomes largest vessel to ever berth at Scots port
Virtuosa arrived from Southampton before heading for Nordfjordeid in Western Norway.
Melanie Henderson, Lerwick Port Authority Cruise & Marketing Manager, said: “The majority of cruise ships visiting Lerwick are small- to medium-sized vessels.
"Virtuosa’s maiden call is another example of Shetland’s popularity as a tourist destination, and the port’s capacity to welcome the larger vessels is also operating."
The largest previous cruise vessel to call at Lerwick was Virtuosa's sister ship, MSC Meraviglia (171,598 gross tonnes) in July 2018.
The cruise ship Hebridean Sky is also in port, berthed at Victoria Pier East.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel