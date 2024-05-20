Brought to you by
TPS SCOTLAND
SPICY bottled sauces have exploded onto the market in recent years but there have been few, if any, that accompany all kinds of savoury foods – until now.
Marketed as “the only sauce you will ever need”, Kebora sauce is already gathering rave reviews after its recent launch by Glasgow-based TPS Scotland.
“Customers are saying it’s amazing on burgers, fries, pasta, fish, tacos and even salad,” said CEO
George Murphy. “The feedback is 100% positive.”
Also gluten-free, it is the result of months of trial and error to find the perfect sauce that is spicy with lots of flavour but won’t take the roof off anyone’s mouth.
A trusted and long term supplier of sauces, marinades, food casings and packaging to customers all over the UK, from Orkney to Cornwall, George decided it was time to launch his own spicy sauce after being let down by a couple of start-up businesses whose products he had successfully promoted, only for them to then sell out to supermarkets, diluting the sales potential for his independent retailers.
“I like to support new and upcoming companies and try and promote new starts and take on their products,” he said.
“However, what I was finding more and more was that after I had made their products a success they were then piggy-backed on all our hard work and doing deals with multiples.”
The TPS Scotland team
He added: “I’m a man of my word and to me a gentlemen’s agreement is binding but I was finding out that it isn’t for everyone, so I decided it was time to look at doing our own products and push them instead. We spent months trying to get a product to cover all the bases and it looks like we really have come up with something that is the only sauce anyone will ever need.”
The fact that some of the start-up businesses let him down is extremely disappointing for George as he understands how hard it can be to build up a successful company.
He took the radical step of setting up on his own as a supplier just after the financial crisis of 2008.
Despite it being in the middle of the financial crisis, Barclays bank saw the potential of the business and was happy to set up a business loan of £10,000 which George paid back within a year.
The name TPS Scotland comes from the team’s dedication to a “Thriving, Perfect Service” which has seen them build up their client base and sales year on year.
It’s a new move to sell their own product but they are predicting Kebora sauce will spice up the lives of everyone who buys it.
“The feedback has been great so far and it is already selling well,” said George.
Click here to find your local stockist: tps-scotland.co.uk/kebora
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here