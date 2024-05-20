“Customers are saying it’s amazing on burgers, fries, pasta, fish, tacos and even salad,” said CEO

George Murphy. “The feedback is 100% positive.”

Also gluten-free, it is the result of months of trial and error to find the perfect sauce that is spicy with lots of flavour but won’t take the roof off anyone’s mouth.

A trusted and long term supplier of sauces, marinades, food casings and packaging to customers all over the UK, from Orkney to Cornwall, George decided it was time to launch his own spicy sauce after being let down by a couple of start-up businesses whose products he had successfully promoted, only for them to then sell out to supermarkets, diluting the sales potential for his independent retailers.

“I like to support new and upcoming companies and try and promote new starts and take on their products,” he said.

“However, what I was finding more and more was that after I had made their products a success they were then piggy-backed on all our hard work and doing deals with multiples.”

The TPS Scotland team

He added: “I’m a man of my word and to me a gentlemen’s agreement is binding but I was finding out that it isn’t for everyone, so I decided it was time to look at doing our own products and push them instead. We spent months trying to get a product to cover all the bases and it looks like we really have come up with something that is the only sauce anyone will ever need.”

The fact that some of the start-up businesses let him down is extremely disappointing for George as he understands how hard it can be to build up a successful company.

He took the radical step of setting up on his own as a supplier just after the financial crisis of 2008.

Despite it being in the middle of the financial crisis, Barclays bank saw the potential of the business and was happy to set up a business loan of £10,000 which George paid back within a year.

The name TPS Scotland comes from the team’s dedication to a “Thriving, Perfect Service” which has seen them build up their client base and sales year on year.

It’s a new move to sell their own product but they are predicting Kebora sauce will spice up the lives of everyone who buys it.

“The feedback has been great so far and it is already selling well,” said George.

Click here to find your local stockist: tps-scotland.co.uk/kebora