Labour’s deputy leader has insisted the party is taking "nothing for granted" after a new poll put them ten points ahead of the SNP.
According to Professor Sir John Curtice’s analysis of the YouGov survey, John Swinney could be left with just 11 MPs, down from the 43 they currently hold.
Sir Keir Starmer would see his haul from north of the border jump from two to 35.
READ MORE: Revealed: the schools hit hardest by Glasgow teacher cuts
The polling - carried out for the Times and taken between 13-17 May - has Labour’s Westminster vote share at 39%, up five points from late April.
The SNP is now on 29%.
Elsewhere, the Tories are on 12%, the Lib Dems on 8% and Reform UK on 4%.
The Greens are up three points since the ending of the Bute House Agreement, up to 7%.
Sir John said that would see the Tories retain their six seats, and the Lib Dems would add one to return five.
Numbers are tighter when it comes to Holyrood elections.
Labour and the SNP are near enough neck and neck on 35% and 34% respectively at the constituency vote, while the regional vote sees Labour on 32% to the SNP’s 28%.
Sir John projected that this would result in Labour returning 47 MSPs, the SNP 42 and the Conservatives 16, with the Greens and the Lib Dems each winning 12 seats.
There is some good news for the SNP.
John Swinney has seen a significant improvement in his favourability ratings since the April poll, although YouGov says he ”ultimately proves divisive rather than popular.”
More than one in three Scots, 35%, have a favourable view of the new national leader, up ten points, while 38% have a negative opinion, giving him a net favourability rating of -3.
This shift has come largely from the “don’t know” category, with Scots nine points less likely to have a view of Swinney now than they were last month.
Some 35% of voters think Mr Swinney will do a good job, while 31% think he will do a bad one.
Only 9% think he will do worse than Humza Yousaf.
Voters, however, are split on how he will compare to Nicola Sturgeon. Some 21% think he will do better, 22% worse, and 41% about the same.
Most Scots - between 58 and 62% - say they have little to no confidence in the SNP to make the right decisions on the economy, health service, schools, police and climate change.
On independence, voting intention has remained effectively unchanged since April, with 55% voting no, and 45% backing yes.
READ MORE: Rape Crisis tribunal victory shows women must not be gagged on gender
Sir John told the Times that Labour’s strategy “of inviting voters to vent their disappointment with both the UK and the Scottish governments appears to be paying rich dividends”.
The strategy has seen the party pick up almost a third of people who voted Conservative in 2019 and a quarter of people who backed the SNP at the same election.
“Today’s poll reveals that simply replacing Yousaf with Swinney has on its own not been enough to reverse the damage to the party’s reputation occasioned by the circumstances surrounding Yousaf’s downfall,” the Strathclyde University psephologist said.
“While in this poll Swinney is more popular than his deposed predecessor, his favourability rating among those who voted SNP in 2019 is still no higher than Yousaf’s before his downfall.
“Meanwhile, there is no sign of recovery in voters’ confidence in the SNP’s ability to run Scotland’s economy and its public services. Swinney’s ability to win over voters looks as though it is going to be severely tested between now and the general election.”
Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie described the poll as a “bombshell.”
“At both Westminster and Holyrood Scottish Labour is gaining support but we are taking nothing for granted and will continue to work hard to gain the trust and support of Scots.
“While the SNP try to drag Scotland back into the past with yesterday’s man John Swinney, Scottish Labour is relentlessly focused on the future.
“In place of SNP failure, Scottish Labour has a plan to bring down bills, tackle NHS waiting lists, boost workers’ rights and deliver jobs.
“Change is coming and Scottish Labour will continue to work tirelessly to deliver the change we need.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel