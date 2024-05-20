A derelict site in Glasgow is to be transformed into a sea of colour this summer as part of a new project run by SWG3.
Skypark 7 – the vacant site between Finnieston Street and Exhibition Centre train station – will be transformed into a ‘dynamic hub of artistic expression’ for a new project called PARK XR.
It is led by Yardworks, SWG3’s renowned street arts and graffiti programme, which was held earlier this month for its sixth edition at the venue.
They’ll partner with Skypark for the new project that will invite artists from the festival back to showcase their talents, while also bringing in new extended reality technology.
Opening to the public on 14 June and running until 30 June, artists will be commissioned to create murals, light installations, and inventive art displays, blurring the lines between street art and contemporary art and enriching the area with cultural vibrancy.
The 43,000 square foot site has been vacant for a number of years but will now become a ‘playground for artists’.
The project will blend street art and contemporary art using the shipping containers painted at this year's Yardworks Festival as large-scale canvasses for new artwork and light installations.
The steel shipping containers from the festival will now be relocated at the start of June to be used as part of the new project, ready to be repurposed and reimagined with a selection of artists invited to return.
Skypark's Strategic Lettings Advisor, Angela Higgins said: "Our new collaboration with SWG3 will transform Skypark 7, an outdoor unused space, into a vibrant street gallery, redefining, celebrating and inviting people in to enjoy the space and all that Finnieston has to offer.
“As long-standing patrons of the city's art scene and in collaborating with Glasgow International and The Glasgow School of Art, this new initiative celebrates the spirit of human connection, embracing diverse ideas and us being part of the community.”
Organisers are aiming to push boundaries with PARK XR by putting technology at the heart of the project.
The University of Glasgow will be facilitating digital artist residencies through its new state-of-the-art XR facilities, allowing artists and communities to try out new equipment and technology in their creative process.
Thanks to the new technology, digital artists will be able to add layers to the newly painted containers that can be activated using an iPhone or smartphone.
Yardworks Studio Director, Gary McKay, said he hopes it will create new pathways for artists while attracting more people to Glasgow.
He said: “We’re excited about this new partnership and the possibilities it holds in bringing more new, colourful and exciting artworks to Glasgow.
“Digital street art is rapidly emerging as a new way for artists to activate spaces through technology, and virtual reality murals are an exciting way of bringing a broader range of art to the streets of cities.
“We’ve just had the most successful Yardworks yet and cannot wait to show the city the next trick up our sleeve. Digital street art opens up endless avenues for exploration, expression, and engagement with street and graffiti arts.”
Admission to the site is also free, but organisers recommend booking in advance. Each weekend there will be a programme of workshops and activities to learn more about street art, graffiti and digital art led by artists with Invisible Cities also leading informative tours of the artworks.
