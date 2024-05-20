Nominations are now open for this year's Scottish Bar and Pub awards with members of the public urged to make sure their favourites are in with a chance of winning.
The 29th year for Scotland’s longest running licensed trade awards will soon see judges travelling the length and breadth of the country on series of mystery visits guided by online votes.
Over the coming months they will once again seek out "new bars on the block, bars that are the talk of the town and legendary locals" as well as the individuals who go above and beyond to "make the licensed trade shine".
The final winners will then be decided by by a panel of expert judges and announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 27.
The standard of entrants at the 2023 edition of the awards was said to have been at an "all time high" with winners including Malones Aberdeen (Pub of the Year), Hey Palu in Edinburgh (Cocktail Bar of the Year) and The East End Fox in Ballieston (New Bar of the Year).
After revealing the full list, event organiser Susan Young said: “The Scottish licensed trade is full of successful entrepreneurs and as a result, we have some of the best pubs and venues in the UK.
“These awards recognise and celebrate the efforts of the owners and their employees that give Scotland a hospitality industry that is worth shouting about.
"I take my hat off to all of them.”
A list of this year's categories is as follows:
- Whisky Bar of the Year
- Best Outdoor Area
- Best Cocktail Bar of the Year
- Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year
- Apprentice of the Year
- Craft Beer of the Year
- Mixologist of the Year
- Whisky Guru
- Casual Dining award
- Dog Friendly Pub of the Year
- Independent Pub Group of the Year
- Digital Innovator of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Manager of the Year
- Family Business of the Year
- Best Drinks Offering
- Best Irish Bar
- New Bar of the Year
- Hotel Bar of the Year
- Bartender of the Year
- Sports Bar of the Year
- Award for Outstanding Quality
- Pub of the Year
For more information or to vote now, click here.
