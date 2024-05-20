Over the coming months they will once again seek out "new bars on the block, bars that are the talk of the town and legendary locals" as well as the individuals who go above and beyond to "make the licensed trade shine".

The final winners will then be decided by by a panel of expert judges and announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 27.

The standard of entrants at the 2023 edition of the awards was said to have been at an "all time high" with winners including Malones Aberdeen (Pub of the Year), Hey Palu in Edinburgh (Cocktail Bar of the Year) and The East End Fox in Ballieston (New Bar of the Year).

After revealing the full list, event organiser Susan Young said: “The Scottish licensed trade is full of successful entrepreneurs and as a result, we have some of the best pubs and venues in the UK.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the efforts of the owners and their employees that give Scotland a hospitality industry that is worth shouting about.

"I take my hat off to all of them.”

A list of this year's categories is as follows:

Whisky Bar of the Year

Best Outdoor Area

Best Cocktail Bar of the Year

Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Craft Beer of the Year

Mixologist of the Year

Whisky Guru

Casual Dining award

Dog Friendly Pub of the Year

Independent Pub Group of the Year

Digital Innovator of the Year

Employer of the Year

Manager of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Best Drinks Offering

Best Irish Bar

New Bar of the Year

Hotel Bar of the Year

Bartender of the Year

Sports Bar of the Year

Award for Outstanding Quality

Pub of the Year

For more information or to vote now, click here.