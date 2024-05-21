Leading Scottish organisations in agriculture, primary food production and land management in Scotland have formalised a stakeholder group to unite on common objectives as Scotland’s future agriculture policy is defined.

As the Scottish Government’s Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill continues through Parliament, the Food and Agriculture Stakeholder Taskforce (FAST) has been formally constituted as a limited company. Neil Wilson, executive director of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), has been appointed as chair.

FAST has met regularly as a discussion group since September 2022, and has since met ministers and other officials involved in developing the future agricultural policy.

"We are very pleased that members of the Scottish Government have recognised FAST as an important partner in the co-design of future agricultural policy and the Whole Farm Plan,” said Mr Wilson.

“There was real concern in the industry about the potential for unintended consequences and a need for urgent action. That has not gone away, but we welcome the open discussions and broader political engagement we are now seeing”

Round-up

All types of new season lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with demand and averaged 402p/kg, peaking at £210/head for Texels from Mull of Galloway and Suffolks from Fisherton, or 460p/kg for Suffolks from Sorn Mains. Cast sheep sold comfortably to last week’s levels, peaking at £242 for a pure Texel from Laigh Alticane while Beltex and Blue Texel ewes from Howcommon sold to £230/head.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday fell slightly on the week to an average of 297p/kg and sold to 330p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks fell by 6p on the week to an average of 282p/kg and sold to 285p/kg for Limousin crosses.

Cast beef and dairy cows held up well on the week at averages of 198p/kg and 165p/kg respectively, while the high demand for new season lambs was reflected in an average of 460p/kg and a peak of 520p/kg. And cast ewes also held up well, averaging £119/head and selling to £282 for a Texel.

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 285p/kg and sold to 308p/kg, while heifer averaged 293p/kg and sold to 322p/kg and cast cows averaged 204p/kg and sold to 265p/kg or £1,947/head. Cast sheep met with demand, averaging £123/head and selling to £230/head for Texel ewes.

Prime heifers and bullocks both rose slightly on the week at Carlisle yesterday, averaging 279p/kg and 288p/kg respectively, while young bulls dropped slightly to an average of 248p/kg. Cast beef cows averaged 206p/kg and sold to 278p/kg, while dairy types averaged 169p/kg and sold to 246p/kg. New season lambs averaged 425p/kg and sold to 573p/kg or £258/head, with hoggs averaging 377p/kg and selling to 500p/kg or £240/head.