Farming
By Alec Ross
Leading Scottish organisations in agriculture, primary food production and land management in Scotland have formalised a stakeholder group to unite on common objectives as Scotland’s future agriculture policy is defined.
As the Scottish Government’s Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill continues through Parliament, the Food and Agriculture Stakeholder Taskforce (FAST) has been formally constituted as a limited company. Neil Wilson, executive director of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), has been appointed as chair.
FAST has met regularly as a discussion group since September 2022, and has since met ministers and other officials involved in developing the future agricultural policy.
"We are very pleased that members of the Scottish Government have recognised FAST as an important partner in the co-design of future agricultural policy and the Whole Farm Plan,” said Mr Wilson.
“There was real concern in the industry about the potential for unintended consequences and a need for urgent action. That has not gone away, but we welcome the open discussions and broader political engagement we are now seeing”
Round-up
All types of new season lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with demand and averaged 402p/kg, peaking at £210/head for Texels from Mull of Galloway and Suffolks from Fisherton, or 460p/kg for Suffolks from Sorn Mains. Cast sheep sold comfortably to last week’s levels, peaking at £242 for a pure Texel from Laigh Alticane while Beltex and Blue Texel ewes from Howcommon sold to £230/head.
Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday fell slightly on the week to an average of 297p/kg and sold to 330p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks fell by 6p on the week to an average of 282p/kg and sold to 285p/kg for Limousin crosses.
Cast beef and dairy cows held up well on the week at averages of 198p/kg and 165p/kg respectively, while the high demand for new season lambs was reflected in an average of 460p/kg and a peak of 520p/kg. And cast ewes also held up well, averaging £119/head and selling to £282 for a Texel.
Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 285p/kg and sold to 308p/kg, while heifer averaged 293p/kg and sold to 322p/kg and cast cows averaged 204p/kg and sold to 265p/kg or £1,947/head. Cast sheep met with demand, averaging £123/head and selling to £230/head for Texel ewes.
Prime heifers and bullocks both rose slightly on the week at Carlisle yesterday, averaging 279p/kg and 288p/kg respectively, while young bulls dropped slightly to an average of 248p/kg. Cast beef cows averaged 206p/kg and sold to 278p/kg, while dairy types averaged 169p/kg and sold to 246p/kg. New season lambs averaged 425p/kg and sold to 573p/kg or £258/head, with hoggs averaging 377p/kg and selling to 500p/kg or £240/head.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here