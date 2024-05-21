Loganair , which describes itself as the UK’s largest regional airline, said yesterday: “The route will continue through the winter, with flights taking place Fridays and Sundays, enabling weekend visits and providing sought-after year-round connectivity.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The thing Labour and the Conservatives don't want you to know

It declared that it is “the only carrier offering a direct air link between the north-west of Ireland and the UK”.

Loganair said: “Donegal Airport, at Carrickfinn, is renowned for its spectacular views on approach, and regularly appears at the top of lists for the world’s most scenic landing. Loganair has flown to Donegal Airport since the early 1990s and the relaunch of its Glasgow route in 2023 was warmly welcomed by a variety of travellers.”

READ MORE: Scotland 'premier destination' for investors as it keeps coveted UK spot

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “With up to three flights a week, we are enabling greater travel opportunities between Glasgow and Donegal, and we expect to carry more customers this summer on the Donegal to Glasgow than ever before.

“We’re really happy to be maintaining service to Donegal throughout the winter, ensuring year-round connectivity between the UK and north-west Ireland and would encourage customers to book as early as possible to secure the best fares.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank

Eilís Docherty, managing director of Donegal Airport, said: “Donegal Airport are delighted to welcome Loganair back for summer 2024 and are looking forward to welcoming both new and existing customers to this route. We are expecting a busy summer season and the agreement to operate flights year-round will meet the demand for a direct air link between two closely connected regions.”

Loganair said: "All fares include a 21kg luggage allowance, inflight refreshments, discounts for children aged 11 and under, and a mandatory carbon offset charge as part of the airline's innovative GreenSkies sustainability programme."