A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 27-year-old man in Glasgow.
Around 5pm on Saturday, police received a report that a man had been attacked and stabbed in Saracen Street, Possil.
Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died.
He has been named as Brian Gough from Springburn.
Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie: ““Our thoughts are with Brian’s family and friends at this very difficult time, and we will continue to support them as our enquiries continue.
“Following a post mortem examination, Brian’s death is being treated as murder and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“We are still keen to trace two men. The first man is described as white, in his 30s, wearing a light blue top and black shorts. The second man is white, also in his 30s and wearing a white top with black shorts and back trainers.
“I would again ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything they believe may assist our enquiries to get in touch. If you have dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage, please let us now. You may have captured something that can assist us.
“As our extensive enquiries continue, I want to reassure people there will be an increased police presence in the local area and anyone with any concerns can speak to these officers.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2986 of 18 May 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
