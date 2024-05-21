A Scottish "small ship" cruise company has hailed the return of one of its most popular vessels.
The Majestic Line said the relaunch of its Glen Rosa offers "intimate voyages and private adventures" on its coastal tours.
The firm also offers wildlife watching, island hopping and stunning landscapes.
The Majestic Line said: "Following an extensive refurbishment, the vessel now offers a completely rejuvenated experience for couples, friends and private charters for up to six guests in 2024 and 2025.
"Renowned for its intimate voyages and private adventures, Glen Rosa has been comprehensively transformed both inside and out, promising an unparalleled experience for those eager to explore the awe-inspiring landscapes and wildlife of Scotland."
The revamp included its two double en-suite cabins with and one twin en-suite cabin, with each "tastefully updated to provide a serene retreat after a day of exploration".
It said a spiral staircase at the aft deck of the boat leads directly to the swim platform, "making it ideal for diving, swimming, kayaking or paddleboarding".
The outdoor dining deck offers a setting for alfresco meals and scenic observation, while the side decks are sheltered by awnings, the firm said.
The newly designed saloon "combines spaciousness with coziness, offering a welcoming environment to relax and socialise".
Equipped with a paddleboard and a kayak, "guests can immerse themselves in Scotland’s natural beauty from the water".
“As we celebrate the relaunch of Glen Rosa, we are incredibly proud of the transformation she has undergone” said Ken Grant, co-owner of The Majestic Line. “ With her new look and enhanced features, Glen Rosa really is the perfect way for a small group to experience a private charter and enjoy unparalleled service.”
The firm also said: "Both the 2024 and 2025 calendars are now live, with limited availability in 2024. Private charters offer the flexibility to craft bespoke itineraries tailored to individual interests, whether focussed on wildlife watching, island hopping, or simply relaxing amid stunning landscapes.
"The Majestic Line is a leading provider of small ship cruises, offering unique experiences along the Scottish coastline.
"The fleet is designed for intimate voyages, combining the very best of Scottish hospitality and adventure."
Glen Rosa offers three and six-night itineraries departing from Oban.
