There is a 'significant doubt' over the future of the University of Aberdeen, as the institution was unable to guarantee it can continue as a going concern.
As reported by The Scotsman the institution, the fifth-oldest university in the UK, has published its annual report and accounts which lay out several "external uncertainties" which could threaten its future.
Those include rising costs, a fall in the number of international students - who support university budgets through the fees they pay - and a cut in funding from the Scottish Government.
The reports said those factors "may cast significant doubt over the ability of the university and group to continue as a going concern".
However, a recovery plan designed to cut costs by £18.5 million should put the University of Aberdeen on a "firm financial footing for the future", the establishment said, and the accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
Read More:
-
Homelessness, mental health and housing: Education cuts don't just affect students
-
Revealed: the Glasgow primary schools hit hardest by teacher cuts
-
College lecturers across Scotland strike in ongoing pay dispute
The accounts state that the intake for international students was "lower than anticipated", leading to a "net shortfall in income" which would mean the university could not meet its debt service obligations for the coming years.
In response, the University of Aberdeen has developed a court-approved financial recovery plan and has agreed a refinancing package with its lenders.
That has incurred initial costs, including the repayment of £30m in bank loans, funded by money earmarked for redevelopment of the King's campus.
The university is also looking to reduce staffing costs by £12m.
The migration policy adopted by the Westminster government was also cited as a reason for the downturn in the number of international students.
Universities can charge up to £9,250 per year for students from the rest of the UK and more for international students, with no cap on the number they can recruit.
A 2023 report by Universities UK International found that international students in the 2021/22 academic year contributed £41.9 billion to the UK economy, around 10 times more than their estimated impact on public services of £4.4bn.
A University of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “The annual report, which we began drafting some months ago, sets out the potential risk, if the University of Aberdeen had not taken swift highly effective action to address financial challenges.
“The university has now reduced costs by a hefty £18.5m and is consequently on a firm financial footing for the future. Our financial situation has radically changed because of early retirement, voluntary severance and operational efficiencies, as well as a major drive to grow and diversify our income.
"The term ‘material uncertainty’ reflects the position reported by Universities UK that the higher education sector faces additional challenges as a result of the current migration policy, which has caused a steep decline in income from international student fees.
“The University of Aberdeen has been around for over 500 years. We are very confident that with continued agile, effective action we will survive and thrive, whatever the challenges facing the higher education sector.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our universities play a pivotal role in Scotland’s economy and society – and despite facing the most challenging budget since devolution, the Scottish Government will invest over £1 billion on teaching and research, including an increase in funding for research and innovation. This will ensure our universities continue to play a pivotal role in Scotland’s economic growth.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel