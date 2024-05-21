Ambulance waiting times for patients categorised as “critically ill” increased in almost every Scottish local authority over a five-year period, according to new figures.
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have demanded an inquiry into avoidable deaths caused by lengthy blue light waits.
Between 2019 and 2023, the Scottish Ambulance Service’s response times to purple calls – where patients are identified as having a 10% or more chance of having a cardiac arrest – increased in every local authority area except Shetland, freedom of information figures obtained by the party revealed.
The cardiac arrest rate in this category is approximately 53%.
A patient in Glasgow waited two hours and one minute for a response to a critical call in 2023 – the highest of the year, followed by Aberdeen City with one hour and 54 minutes.
Read More:
-
Walking after spinal injury 'a real possibility' after landmark Glasgow trial
-
-
'It's the next Post Office scandal': The pilots destroyed by exposure to 'toxic' air
Over the same time period, 28 local authorities experienced an increase in average waiting times for red calls – the second most serious category.
Red calls are categorised when a patient has between a 1% and 9.9% likelihood of cardiac arrest, or having a need for resuscitation interventions.
A Highland patient waited eight hours and 58 minutes for a response in this category, followed by eight hours and 55 minutes in Aberdeen.
Red level waits did not increase in Edinburgh, Midlothian, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.
The longest waiting time for any call – which includes less serious amber and yellow categories – was 1,066 minutes, or 17 hours, in 2023.
Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “If you call an ambulance at a moment of crisis, you want to know that someone will be there in time to help you as best they can. Tragically, this is simply not happening for so many people across Scotland.
“It is extremely worrying that high-risk callers in particular have had to wait more than an hour for help.
“The SNP continuously ignored ambulance staff, who have been warning of pressure cooker conditions for years. Their refusal to listen has caused intolerable pain for patients and put staff under extreme pressure.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to call for an inquiry into the hundreds of avoidable deaths linked to emergency care crisis, something which has been obstructed by nationalist MSPs who did not want to know.”
He said Health Secretary Neil Gray must “recognise the pressures the service is under and look again at what needs to be done to improve life for both patients and staff”.
“Swift action could make all the difference between life and death,” he added.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here