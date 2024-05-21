A British-Palestinian NHS doctor has raised more than £100,000 to rescue his family members from Gaza but most of them have been unable to leave due to Israel taking control of the Gaza side of the crossing.
Dr Salim Ghayyda, 52, told the PA news agency that his elderly parents: Nabil, 82, and Dalal, 72, and several other family members, including his five-year-old nephew, Nabil, and two-year-old niece, Lujain, were able to leave Gaza before the border closed.
“There is a strong sense of relief that they are safe but it’s bittersweet that our other family members are still caged in Gaza,” he said.
Dr Ghayyda, who works as a paediatrician at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, said that 24 family members are still stuck in the Gaza Strip and had been living in the southern city of Rafah when Israel ordered them to evacuate the city ahead of a military incursion.
Read More:
-
International Criminal Court requests arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders
-
'Rafah is Gaza's last hope': Aid worker on the devastating human toll of ongoing war
-
'You're being overwhelmed by all the injured people': War surgeon on working in Gaza
The family members: including a one-year-old boy, are now staying somewhere in the middle of Gaza.
Dr Ghayyda is unsure of their exact location, although he knows that they managed to secure a three bedroom apartment for the four families to stay in.
“It’s a waiting game now. None of us really know what is going to happen,” he said.
Dr Ghayyda said his family members have been enduring “appalling” conditions in Gaza that are “like a horror movie”, having been forced to relocate numerous times with no running water and little food.
He said: “At the start of the war, (my parents) didn’t want to move and then, under pressure – because it became so dangerous, they could die – they moved to the middle of Gaza from Gaza City, and they stayed there.”
They moved several more times, to Khan Younis, Rafah, and back northwards, “to try to get out of harm’s way”, with Dr Ghayyda’s father experiencing several seizures along the way.
“My niece, she’s only 18 months and she’s still in the north of Gaza with my brother and her mum because when they left, the little one was unwell, and they couldn’t leave, so they stayed behind,” Dr Ghayyda said.
“By the time she was better, it was too dangerous for them to go to the south so they are still living there and it’s really, really appalling.
“It’s terrible, what they’re going through. They had to grind animal food to eat and I’ve heard horror stories from my brother. At one stage they had nothing to eat at all.”
Especially in the early days of Israel’s assault on Gaza, the strip would experience frequent blackouts and Dr Ghayyda would lose contact with his family members, which he described as “heart shattering”.
“These were emotionally the most difficult periods because I didn’t hear about them for a week or two and I wondered, are they alive or not,” he said.
Dr Ghayyda, who was born in Gaza and has lived in the UK for more than 20 years, set up the GoFundMe for his family in January because he “couldn’t really wait for them to just be killed or die,” he said.
He said the eight family members who have fled Gaza are feeling “much safer” in Cairo, Egypt, and “the little ones, they couldn’t stop eating because suddenly there was food”.
“It’s still not their home but, at least, they are safe and they are not going to die of starvation or being killed,” he said.
It was “horrible” and “emotionally unbelievable” that he was forced to make a decision about which family members could leave the Gaza Strip and which would stay.
“I’m not god, I’m not a superpower, I’m only a human, I’m only a son, I’m only a brother, and I was made to make this decision about who lives and who doesn’t live, and it’s awful,” he said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here