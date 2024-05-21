On Tuesday, 28 May at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow, host Fred MacAulay, will welcome an impressive line-up of finalists from colleges and universities across the country, each of whom has been nominated from amongst a strong line-up of contenders.

It will be an evening of celebration and a chance for those working in Scotland’s higher education establishments to recognise the achievements of their peers.

Amongst the accolades that will be handed out on the night will be the Outstanding Contribution from a Staff Member award, where the contenders include Professor Bill Buchanan of Edinburgh Napier University, Julie Cooper of West College Scotland and Usha Mani from the University of Dundee. Also on the shortlist are Vikki McCall from the University of Stirling and both Michelle Skotzen and Rik Weightman from Edinburgh College.

The education sector doesn’t exist in isolation, instead it works closely with many other organisations and one of the most exciting categories will be the Partnership Award, which will be presented for the most impressive collaboration between academia, businesses and the third sector. Amongst those on the shortlist are Edinburgh College for its Sports Rehabilitation Degree Programme partnerships with Scottish Rugby Union and NHS Scotland; Glasgow Caledonian University for its Transforming Health at GCU Collaborating for Wellness initiative; New College Lanarkshire and Women’s Aid; and Glasgow School of Art and Daydream Believers, creators of free online resources for educators.

The latter project has also made the finals of the Outstanding Business Engagement in Universities award, along with Abertay University for its Spearheading low carbon innovation with Transform Net Zero and Edinburgh Napier University for its Applied Management in Football initiative.

From the Supporting Student Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Studiosity to awards for outstanding contributions from university and college students; a Research Project of the Year Category and an Innovative Use of Technology Award, sponsored by Jisc, the awards are designed to recognise all areas of endeavour, including the contribution that educational establishments make to their local communities and efforts being made to widening access to higher education to as many people as possible.

Isabelle Bristow, Managing Director UK and Europe, Studiosity said, “I am incredibly excited for next week’s Herald HE Awards! Having seen the quality of all category entries, made some tough decisions on selecting the finalists with my fellow judges, now all there is left to do is to look forward to this truly joyous event, celebrating the wonderful work across the Scottish HE sector. At Studiosity, our mission is to improve life chances for students everywhere - and so presenting the award to the ‘Supporting Student Wellbeing’ finalist is an extra special privilege and honour.”

On the evening the winner will also be announced of the Lifetime Achievement Award and one organisation will walk away with the prestigious Higher Educational Institution of the Year title.

There will also be an Enhancing Student Learning Award – sponsored by QAA where the finalists include Abertay University for a project focusing on co-creating student success through credit-bearing microcredential; Edinburgh College for its Creative and Critical Thinking qualifications; Robert Gordon University for The Future of Teaching, Learning, and Assessment and University of Glasgow for its Enhanced Learning for All: Student Learning Development programme.

Kathryn O’Loan, QAA Director for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating with the winners on 28 May. The awards are an excellent opportunity to recognise and celebrate the talent that exists in our colleges and universities and the national commitment to continuously improve the student learning experience in Scotland.”

Full details of all the awards and information on how to get tickets for the event are available from https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heawards/