A charity has called on politicians to tackle "our broken food environment" amid an "alarming" increase in cases of Type 2 diabetes among young people.
The charity estimates that the number of adults under 40 in Scotland diagnosed with the condition has climbed by 32%, from 6,293 in 2016/17 to 8,338 in 2022/23.
The incidence has risen roughly twice as fast among young adults compared to the general population, with cases of diabetes as a whole - including the rarer Type 1 - up by just 16% overall during the same period.
Type 2 diabetes has historically been associated with older people, and still remains relatively rare - accounting of 2.5% of the known cases in Scotland.
READ MORE:
- Obesity in an ageing population is 'biggest issue for NHS'
- Scottish study casts doubt on claims of Covid-diabetes link
- Cash incentives help men lose weight and 'could work on NHS', finds study
However, the condition is known to have more severe and acute consequences in people under 40 and, without the right treatment and support, it can lead to serious complications such as kidney failure and heart disease.
Those who develop type 2 diabetes at a younger age are also more likely to die prematurely.
Similar patterns are being seen nationally, with cases of diabetes among under-40s up by 39% UK-wide since 2016.
In a report to be unveiled at the Houses of Parliament today, charity Diabetes UK said the figures were a "wake up call" as it urged the UK Government and policy makers to seize "a generational opportunity" to tackle the crisis with a range of measures, including addressing the factors causing obesity and health inequalities.
It calls for all political parties to commit to:
- Better access to green space; affordable, healthy food; and quality housing.
- A commitment to introduce restrictions around junk food promotions
- Increased long-term investment in targeted support programmes for those most at risk of diabetes
John Kinnear, National Director, Diabetes Scotland said: “The rise in diagnoses of type 2 diabetes in people under 40 in Scotland and across the UK is alarming.
“It’s a damning indictment of the barriers that many of us face to living a healthy life, where good food is affordable, and exercise is accessible.
“There is a generational opportunity to stop this crisis in its tracks and we are calling on all political parties to seize it.
"We need bold action to reverse the rising trend in type 2 diabetes, overturn our broken food environment and give every child and young person the best possible chance to grow up in good health."
The Scottish Government is currently consulting again on proposals to restrict retail price promotions on products high in fat, sugar and salt - plans which were delayed during the pandemic and then sent back to the drawing board in the wake of the cost of living crisis and inflation.
Mr Kinnear said the charity "looks forward to robust legislation that supports people to eat well and have a healthy weight", adding: “The decisions taken now will not only determine the health of young people today, but also the next generation.”
There are also concerns that many people may be living with undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes.
A recent report by the Office for National Statistics estimated that, in England, 50% of those aged 16 to 44 with the condition had not yet received a diagnosis.
If that was also the case in Scotland, it would suggest that thousands of young people have developed diabetes without knowing about it.
There is no single cause for Type 2 diabetes, but genetics, age, ethnicity, bodyweight and individual physiology - if you are predisposed to store fat around your middle, for example, are all factors.
It comes amid growing concerns about the number of working age adults who have dropped out of the labour force due to ill health.
A recent study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity last week, found that people who are overweight and obese - major risk factors for the onset of Type 2 diabetes - were significantly more likely to take sick leave from work than healthy weight colleagues.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here