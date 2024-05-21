Music fans will have the chance to win VIP tickets to this summer’s TRNSMT 2024, as the Festival takes over the Barras market for a day next month.
TRNSMT and the Barras Market will join forces on Saturday 1 June to give fans a taste of what is to come at Glasgow Green this summer.
They’ll be taking over the iconic market with live music from artists playing this year’s River Stage and Boogie Bar, as well as having a sustainable fashion pop-up and food vendors on site.
Those attending will be in with a shout to win tickets if they’re checking out the fashion pop-ups as organisers have hidden five golden labels among the railings that will award each winner two VIP passes to the festival.
DF Concerts, Kevin Mackay says the fashion pop-up aims to encourage festival goers to shop with sustainability in mind when choosing their outifts.
He said: “As the festival approaches, we know that fans will be starting to plan their day - and their festival outfit might be at the top of their list. The legendary Barras Market sits on the edge of Glasgow Green and has totally transformed sustainable shopping for the city - so it was only right that we took over the market for one day to give festival-goers the chance to shop sustainably while enjoying a taste of the weekend that awaits us in July.
“We want 2024 to be our most sustainable summer of live music yet and we encourage everyone to join us to all play our part in taking conscious climate action - buying second-hand or swapping with pals is just one way to support this. We also encourage fans to travel by public transport, try plant-based meals, and recycle when they’re on site.”
Live acts making an appearance at the Barras Market on Saturday 1 June include River Stage artists Ben Walker, Kerr Mercer, and ili, as well as Boogie Bar star Inez who will perform a DJ set.
Two circular fashion brands will be joining the Barras festival line-up. Pre-loved charity, R:evolve will bring rails filled with festival clothing with sales supporting their work in reducing the consumption of fast fashion and textile waste.
To inspire less fast fashion, ACS will be bringing pre-loved festival fashion rails as well as the unique opportunity to customise t-shirts with screen printing.
Glasgow fashion creator and stylist, Shauna McGregor will also be bringing some of her pre-loved festival clothing and will be on hand to style outfits and inspire shoppers on the day.
Hayley McDonald, Fashion Resale Manager at ACS added, “We at ACS are thrilled to be part of the Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT x Barras event, where we can help champion pre-loved fashion among young festival goers.
This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with the community in Glasgow and promote a more sustainable future together. It is great to see the revival of the Barras market in the past few years and we're excited to come down and soak up the atmosphere on the day.”
TRNSMT bosses say sustainability is at the heart of the festival this year and are asking fans to join them in their new initiative Play Our Part. It follows successful years of exceeding carbon reduction goals, with the festival chiefs saying they’ve reduced energy emissions by over 90 per cent through investing in sustainable biodiesel and recycling 66 per cent of waste, with nothing going to landfill.
