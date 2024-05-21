Large parts of Scotland have been issued a weather warning for rain that’s set to last more than 24 hours.
The Met Office says there’s a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance that homes could be flooded in Scotland after they issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday.
Covering nearly the full of the east coast and large parts of the highlands and central belt, the weather warning will be in place from 12 pm on Wednesday and last until 6 pm on Thursday.
Some areas could see up to 80-100 mm of rain over an extended period of heavy rain.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of heavy rain is expected to move northwest across Scotland from Wednesday afternoon, with rain most persistent across northern and eastern hills. Rain likely to turn more showery through Thursday in central and southern areas. There remains some uncertainty on the duration and placement of the heaviest outbreaks.
However, there is a small chance that it will become slow-moving over Moray and northern Aberdeenshire, and to a lesser extent Lothian and Borders. Should this happen then some places could see 60-80 mm of rain falling in 12 hours, with a very low chance of 100 mm.”
The rainy spell follows a period of dry and sunny weather in Scotland, with some areas recording temperatures of up to 24 degrees over the last two weeks.
The clear skies also lead to the Northern Lights being visible as far south as Glasgow on Friday 10 May.
After the yellow warning, Met Office forecasts show that the rain will ease on Friday, but not fully stop. Saturday and Sunday are set to bring back mainly dry, sunny weather.
The full list of areas affected by the warning is below.
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
