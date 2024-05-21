Covering nearly the full of the east coast and large parts of the highlands and central belt, the weather warning will be in place from 12 pm on Wednesday and last until 6 pm on Thursday.

Some areas could see up to 80-100 mm of rain over an extended period of heavy rain.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of heavy rain is expected to move northwest across Scotland from Wednesday afternoon, with rain most persistent across northern and eastern hills. Rain likely to turn more showery through Thursday in central and southern areas. There remains some uncertainty on the duration and placement of the heaviest outbreaks.

However, there is a small chance that it will become slow-moving over Moray and northern Aberdeenshire, and to a lesser extent Lothian and Borders. Should this happen then some places could see 60-80 mm of rain falling in 12 hours, with a very low chance of 100 mm.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across southern and eastern parts of Scotland



Wednesday 1200 – Thursday 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ " pic.twitter.com/guEzm5giqO — Met Office (@metoffice) May 21, 2024

The rainy spell follows a period of dry and sunny weather in Scotland, with some areas recording temperatures of up to 24 degrees over the last two weeks.

The clear skies also lead to the Northern Lights being visible as far south as Glasgow on Friday 10 May.

READ MORE:

After the yellow warning, Met Office forecasts show that the rain will ease on Friday, but not fully stop. Saturday and Sunday are set to bring back mainly dry, sunny weather.

The full list of areas affected by the warning is below.

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde