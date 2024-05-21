Passengers can now drop their luggage off the night before their flight with free parking for up to one hour at the multi-storey carpark directly across from the terminal.

On checking in and dropping off bags, passengers will be given a QR code to receive a 50% priority security discount voucher for use the following morning.

Three of the airport’s largest holiday providers – easyJet, Jet2.com and Tui – offer the twilight bag drop service, which is available seven days a week.

The process takes four steps:

Step one - passengers check in online with their airline and download their boarding pass.

Step two – park in one of the orange-coloured one-hour bays on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park directly opposite the terminal the night before flying.

Step three - take all hold luggage, passports and booking details to one of the three airlines’ designated twilight bag drop areas. Passengers will receive a QR code at this point to receive their 50% priority security discount.

Step four - return to the car park payment machine on ground floor foyer, enter vehicle registration and scan boarding pass to validate one-hour free parking.

Mark Beveridge, Glasgow Airport managing director, said: “The introduction of our twilight bag drop service is proving to be incredibly popular both with passengers who either live near the airport or those staying in a hotel locally prior to their day of travel.

“With our airline partners easyJet, Jet2.com and Tui each adding additional based aircraft to their fleets at Glasgow, we anticipate welcoming nearly two million departing passengers this summer alone.

“With the addition of free parking for up to one hour and a 50% Priority Security discount, the twilight bag drop product delivers a hassle-free service so that passengers can enjoy a seamless start to their holidays.”

Twilight bag drop is only available to passengers flying before noon the following day.

