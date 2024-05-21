Final compensation payments to victims of the infected blood scandal will begin being made before the end of this year, the UK Government has promised.
The UK Government's Paymaster General, John Glen, has outlined plans for the scheme which he said will deliver "comprehensive compensation" for those infected with HIV or hepatitis by contaminated blood products used in the NHS during the 1970s and 1980s.
Those "affected" by the scandal - such as parents, partners, siblings, children, and carers - will also be entitled to damages, which will be tax-free and non-means tested.
Recipients will also be able to appeal if they believe the sums awarded are too low.
READ MORE:
- Infected blood scandal could 'largely' have been avoided
- There must be 'justice and accountability' for those affected by tainted blood scandal
- Perthshire blood scandal victim speaks out after damning report
Mr Glen said that in some cases people will be eligible for "multiple awards" - for example, individuals who have been infected themselves, as well as bereaved by the loss of infected family members.
Existing interim payments will also continue until March 2025 but will not be deducted from victims' final compensation package, said Mr Glen.
Mr Glen also acknowledged that "time is of the essence" as he announced that "living infected beneficiaries" will be awarded additional interim payments of £210,000 within 90 days, ahead of the establishment of the final scheme, in recognition of the fact that some fear they may not survive long enough to see it.
Where infected individuals die before receiving their full, or interim, payments, the total sums will be awarded to their estate instead so that it can be passed to their next of kin.
Mr Glen said: "Those who have been infected or affected as a result of this scandal will receive compensation.
"To be crystal clear, if you have been directly or indirectly infected by NHS blood, blood products or tissue contaminated with HIV or hepatitis C, or have developed a chronic infection from blood contaminated with hepatitis B, you will be eligible to claim compensation under the scheme.
"And where an infected person has died, but would have been eligible under these criteria, compensation will be paid to their estate.
"And this will include where a person was infected with hepatitis B and died during the acute period of infection."
The amounts awarded in each case will be decided through a "tariff-based" scheme, although this framework will be subject to consultation with the infected blood community over the coming weeks before being finalised, said Mr Glen.
An arm's-length body, the Infected Blood Compensation Authority, is being established to oversee the processing of compensation.
Sir Robert Francis KC has been announced as its interim chair.
Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, is expected to give a statement later this afternoon in relation to Scotland's role in the infected blood scandal and the issuing of compensation to victims.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here