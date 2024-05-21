A former knitwear factory has been turned into a 'trendy' new development in Glasgow.

Cottonyards, from Westpoint Homes, consists of 100 apartments, and is located just south of the River Clyde in the New Gorbals area.

The development is housed within the historic TwoMax building, which dates back to the early 1820s.

Originally a cotton spinning mill, the category B-Listed building became a clothing factory during the late nineteenth century.

READ MORE: New owner unveils plans to revitalise historic Glasgow pub

When the mill became vacant in the 1920s, Twomax, a knitwear company, moved in for the next 60 years. 

Co-owned by Hugh McClure and his brother-in-law, Donald McIntosh (the two Macs), clothing produced under the Twomax brand was sold in high-end department stores such as Selfridges, Harrods, and House of Fraser.

The factory employed at least five hundred female workers at the time. 

Caryl Speirs from Westpoint Homes said: “The TwoMax building is a remarkable piece of history – and a striking fixture in the area.

“The former factory is the oldest surviving building in Hutchesontown, both a vestige of Glasgow’s textile industry and a symbol of the city’s cultural heritage.

“Although steeped in history, the Cottonyards development consists of modern and stylish apartments, with over 30 differing styles across the two collections - all in an area that is fast rising in popularity."