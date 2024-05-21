The development is housed within the historic TwoMax building, which dates back to the early 1820s.

Originally a cotton spinning mill, the category B-Listed building became a clothing factory during the late nineteenth century.

When the mill became vacant in the 1920s, Twomax, a knitwear company, moved in for the next 60 years.

Co-owned by Hugh McClure and his brother-in-law, Donald McIntosh (the two Macs), clothing produced under the Twomax brand was sold in high-end department stores such as Selfridges, Harrods, and House of Fraser.

The factory employed at least five hundred female workers at the time.

Caryl Speirs from Westpoint Homes said: “The TwoMax building is a remarkable piece of history – and a striking fixture in the area.

“The former factory is the oldest surviving building in Hutchesontown, both a vestige of Glasgow’s textile industry and a symbol of the city’s cultural heritage.

“Although steeped in history, the Cottonyards development consists of modern and stylish apartments, with over 30 differing styles across the two collections - all in an area that is fast rising in popularity."