Clearly, combining studies with a career can be hard work, but employers will appreciate the commitment, willpower, motivation, and effort that an employee puts into studying while working. And gaining more experience in the workplace while increasing your qualifications at the same time could get you noticed, which could lead to better job opportunities and promotions.

Strathclyde Business School offers a variety of programmes that can be studied part-time and/or via online distance learning, including our flagship Executive MBA. With more than 50 years of MBA experience, Strathclyde holds triple accreditation from the leading accreditation organisations, AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS. This internationally recognised qualification can improve career prospects or help you pivot in your career.

Our MSc Human Resource Management programme, accredited by the CIPD, is intended for human resource professionals, or line managers with people management or devolved HR responsibilities as part of their role. The pace of study helps you retain a good work-life balance and teaching is arranged so you only need to commit to classes one day a week, from 1.00pm-7.00pm.

Energy is the largest and most critical industry in the global economy today, and climate change is a significant driver of change in the sector. Employers are seeking out skilled graduates to work in the industry. Our MSc Economics & Policy of Energy & Climate Change will suit anyone who wants to develop a strong understanding of key issues in environment and energy from policy and economic perspectives for a career in a growing sector.

Our MSc Applied Economics programme focuses on developing technical and analytical skills alongside your practical experience of how these skills are used to solve real-world economic problems and inform decision-making in a variety of environments.

If you’ve got a business idea but have yet to pursue it, the MSc Entrepreneurship Innovation & Technology could be ideal. A highly practical programme, it will help you conceive and crystallise ideas about a new business venture.

The MSc Data Analytics is designed to create rounded data analytics problem-solvers, focusing on the uses of data analytics techniques within business, while MSc Business Analysis & Consulting has been developed to equip you with the practical, evaluative and analytical skills to allow you – as a future manager or consultant – to influence and develop strategy and performance within organisations.

If you’re involved in healthcare, our MSc Health Analysis, Policy & Management will see you study with academics who are actively engaged in research and consulting work for UK and global health organisations. The skills you’ll learn are sought after for roles in organisations across the health sector, including in hospitals, health systems, healthcare consulting firms, governments, and other local and international health organisations.

Interested? Join the online webinar on Thursday 13 June - click here for more details. to find out more about these courses - our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be on hand to answer your questions.