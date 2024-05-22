Elgin-based Springfield said in a statement that the homes have been designed around a communal area in the centre of the development, with open green space and soft landscaping. A number of the homes have been designed specifically for wheelchair users, while many also benefit from balconies offering outdoor access for residents.

READ MORE: Glasgow is facing UK's biggest student flat shortage

Retail spaces will be incorporated along the street level to create business opportunities and enhance the amenities already in the area, the housebuilder said.

Tom Leggeat, managing director at Springfield Partnerships, said: “We are really pleased our plans to bring high quality, affordable homes to the area have been approved by Dundee City Council whilst transforming a neglected pocket of land in the city. With planning now in place, we expect to start work on the delivery of these homes in the coming months.”