Planning permission has been granted for the development of affordable homes in a “neglected” part of Dundee.

Springfield Properties will proceed with the delivery of 131 new affordable homes on a former brownfield site on the city’s Main Street. A range of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments and houses will form the development, which the company will be constructed with energy efficiency in mind.

Elgin-based Springfield said in a statement that the homes have been designed around a communal area in the centre of the development, with open green space and soft landscaping. A number of the homes have been designed specifically for wheelchair users, while many also benefit from balconies offering outdoor access for residents.

Retail spaces will be incorporated along the street level to create business opportunities and enhance the amenities already in the area, the housebuilder said.

Tom Leggeat, managing director at Springfield Partnerships, said: “We are really pleased our plans to bring high quality, affordable homes to the area have been approved by Dundee City Council whilst transforming a neglected pocket of land in the city. With planning now in place, we expect to start work on the delivery of these homes in the coming months.”