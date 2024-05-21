The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local residents reported hearing “gunshots” in the street.

It is understood the incident involved a weapon but no one was shot with a gun.

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

In a statement, the force said their inquiries are continuing.

They added: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Forensic officers were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon and the area remained cordoned off.

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.