After an initial investment of £300m from energy investment firm Quantum Capital Group in 2023, Haventus has secured a further £100m joint credit facility from the Scottish National Investment Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank.

As the UK’s largest brownfield port, which is located around 14 miles (16km) east of Inverness, the site will continue to be redeveloped to enable the deployment of offshore wind installations to the North Sea.

It will include capability for large scale manufacturing and assembly, and logistics, storage and marshalling of offshore wind components.

It is hoped the port’s regeneration will help boost the surrounding economy by using local supply chains where possible and creating homegrown jobs during construction and operation “as well as assisting the UK on its journey to net zero”.

Turner & Townsend has been working closely with Haventus from the early stages of the project, delivering project and commercial management and project controls services.

The global professional services company with over 10,000 people in 50 countries will undertake the role of commercial and project management strategic advisor to Haventus as well as provide overall project assurance and coordination of the phase one programmes.

This "sits alongside the business’ provision of full risk management services and ongoing strategic advice".

Steven Jackson, Turner & Townsend infrastructure director, Scotland, said: “The renewable energy sector is an area of huge growth and opportunity for the UK, and the regeneration of the port will play a vital role in enabling Scotland to meet its net-zero aspirations.

“This appointment strengthens our longstanding experience in delivering Scottish infrastructure and we are excited to be involved in regenerating the port to its former glory.”

Once complete, the site will be the largest dedicated offshore wind deployment port facility in Scotland.